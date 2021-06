This Is What the DeLorean Time-Traveling Fire Trail Would Look Like in Real Life

Mild spoiler: it’s far from the cool accomplishment in the film because it’s the work of a drunk driver. He caused serious property damage and is now facing charges because of it. It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, in the late hours of Saturday night, and of course, he didn’t do it because he wanted to recreate the iconic visual from the movie.Footage recorded by a doorbell camera and shared with NBC affiliate WOWT (the video is only available at the link) shows a small sedan traveling on a residential street, leaving a trail of fire behind it. Based on the footage, you can’t tell what’s causing the fire, but Chief Deputy Sheriff Way Hudson from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that it was a fire hydrant.The driver hit a fire hydrant and then dragged it with the car. The sparks from the hydrant rubbing against the tarmac ignited the gasoline leaking from the pierced tank, so the driver left a trail of fire leading to his driveway. As if that wasn’t enough clue for authorities, they found the car involved in the incident, as well as another one, burned down in the driveway.According to the same media outlet, the driver was identified and arrested and is now facing charges of second offense DUI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a property-damage crash. Hudson underlines that, Back to the Future comparisons aside, this video serves as an indication of how dangerous a drunk driver is.“The ring cam and the different cameras out there are really helping us now,” the Chief Deputy Sheriff says. “This is a prime example where we can show video evidence of how dangerous someone who is drinking and driving can be, how dangerous they can be.”For the non-dangerous, completely fictional trail of fire and the even more impressive time-traveling DeLorean , here’s a video to refresh your memory.