All-Original 1969 AMC AMX Has Been Parked Since the 80s, Is Ready to Start Fresh

Until the mid-2000s, the AMC AMX could be labeled one of the American automotive industry's forgotten treasures. However, with more and more aficionados showing interest in the retro two-seater, I wasn't surprised to come across this example that's waiting to get a second chance.
The 1960s was an era that saw many U.S. automakers making the transition from economy cars to performance offerings, and the American Motors Corporation was one of them.
It was 1966 when the company introduced a concept car dubbed American Motors eXperimental, which previewed a two-seater sports car that went into production two years later. The showroom model was based on a shortened version of the platform underpinning the 1967-launched Javelin.
However, while the latter entered the muscle car arena, rivaling models such as the Mustang and Camaro, the shorter wheelbase of the AMX, which brought sharp handling, meant its closest competitor was the Corvette. Mind you, the rivalry between the two was not of the direct kind, since the latter was around 25% more expensive than the former. Besides, while the Chevy had a fiberglass body, the AMC came with steel construction, which turned it into a unique offering at the time.
Only 19,134 units were built across three model years, and while the company was working on a replacement that should've landed for the 1971 model year, booming performance car insurance rates and serious inflation saw the project put on the backburner. And with AMC going the way of the dodo the following decade, rarity is definitely among the badge's assets.
We're looking at a 1969 example here, which, according to classicamericancars4sale, the Instagram label that brought the vehicle under the spotlights, is all-original, with the thing having never been disassembled.
The engine compartment, which is showcased in the Instagram post below, accommodates a 390 ci (6.4-liter) V8 mated to the four-speed manual, floor-mounted Hurst shifter, and all.
Nevertheless, we are told that the vehicle was parked in the 1980s and hasn't seen any action in years, which means it needs some serious work across the board.
Covered in the factory white and featuring a red interior, this AMX is currently listed at $12,500.
Given the original condition of the vehicle, a classic-style restoration is probably the way to go. Yet, we can't help but remember the Hemi-wielding AMX digital build we discussed last week.
