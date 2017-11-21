All-New SEAT Leon Coming in 2019 With Familiar Look

SEAT has revealed that the all-new Leon will be announced within the next 18 months. While no prototypes have yet been seen, a company official has openly talked about its design and how it relates to the MEB-based EV.

It's expected that the 4th Leon hatchback will have a slightly longer wheelbase to set itself apart from the Ibiza, which also had a growth spurt.



The hatchbacks made by the Spanish brand are known to be the feistiest of all the VW Group products, with suspension tuned for handling. But the 2019 Leon could be geared towards economy, possibly borrowing the 48-volt mild hybrid technology of the Golf 8. In turn, this could mean a decreased reliance on the 1.6-liter diesel engine.



The 1.8 TSI is almost certain to kick the bucket, as it's been replaced by the 2.0 TSI we see under the hood of the Ateca. A plug-in hybrid is also possible, powered by something similar to what the Golf GTE offers.



“The styling of the car is not a revolution, but it’s a big evolution. You will be able to see that it is a Leon; you won’t be able to mistake it for any car in the segment. But that is what we’ve been working on, across our range; now we have a clear, consistent product design identity," Dr. Matthias Rabe, the firm’s board member with responsibility for research and development, told



