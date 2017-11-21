autoevolution
 

All-New SEAT Leon Coming in 2019 With Familiar Look

SEAT has revealed that the all-new Leon will be announced within the next 18 months. While no prototypes have yet been seen, a company official has openly talked about its design and how it relates to the MEB-based EV.
Volkswagen and Skoda are also going to launch all-new compact cars soon, with Audi trailing slightly behind due to the engine emissions re-testing. All models will still be based on the famous MQB platform, but with several tweaks to their proportions.

It's expected that the 4th Leon hatchback will have a slightly longer wheelbase to set itself apart from the Ibiza, which also had a growth spurt.

The hatchbacks made by the Spanish brand are known to be the feistiest of all the VW Group products, with suspension tuned for handling. But the 2019 Leon could be geared towards economy, possibly borrowing the 48-volt mild hybrid technology of the Golf 8. In turn, this could mean a decreased reliance on the 1.6-liter diesel engine.

The 1.8 TSI is almost certain to kick the bucket, as it's been replaced by the 2.0 TSI we see under the hood of the Ateca. A plug-in hybrid is also possible, powered by something similar to what the Golf GTE offers.

“The styling of the car is not a revolution, but it’s a big evolution. You will be able to see that it is a Leon; you won’t be able to mistake it for any car in the segment. But that is what we’ve been working on, across our range; now we have a clear, consistent product design identity," Dr. Matthias Rabe, the firm’s board member with responsibility for research and development, told Auto Express.

SEAT head of design Alejandro Mesonero also talked about the car based on the modular MEB architecture for electric vehicles. His words suggest that it's also a hatchback which sits slightly higher than the Leon, so basically quite similar to the I.D. concept.
