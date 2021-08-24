All-New G60 BMW 5 Series Rendering Aims for More Accuracy, Less Controversy

You won’t see BMW’s all-new G60 5 Series model in anyone’s driveway before 2023, even though we’ve already gotten a lot of visual cues from previously seen prototypes. We have a good general idea regarding its overall shape, we’ve seen the cutout of the grille, which we know is not massive, and we know the car features a more sloped rear pillar.
However, just because BMW might be trying to avoid any major controversy with this upcoming 5er doesn’t mean they’re afraid to explore fresh design ideas, and fresh is one word that might just describe the way this vehicle looks in real life, underneath all the camouflage.
Going by spy images alone, we can tell the grille is regular-sized, and the headlights perhaps a little 2 Series-ish, albeit a little more stretched out towards the fenders. This rendering by Sugar Design captures those changes rather well, or at least slightly better than the last G60 5er illustration we saw, back in July.
That one had exaggerated headlights in terms of how slim they looked, whereas this one might just be bang on. We’ll know more as prototypes begin dropping their camouflage in the coming months.
All in all, we’re not sure how to feel about an iconic sedan like the 5 Series becoming less sedan-like, but that seems to be the trend now with lots of four-door cars. Since we’re on the subject of derrières, there’s still no telling what the G60’s final taillight design is going to look like. That being said, we really like what this render brings to the table.
In terms of powertrains, the next-gen 5 Series will employ a wide range of solutions, from gasoline and diesel units to plug-in hybrid and even fully electric systems (on the i5).
Once the G60 does land in showrooms, it will target direct rivals such as the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo S90, and Jaguar XF.
