All-Electric Cadillac Escalade IQ To Be Unveiled on August 9 in New York

In a very short period, Cadillac confirmed the all-electric Escalade IQ, tested the first prototype, and announced the full-size electric SUV would be unveiled on August 9. The Cadillac Escalade IQ is built on the Ultium platform in GM's famous Factory Zero in Detroit.
It's rare that a carmaker unveils an entirely new vehicle model less than three months after it officially announced it. Usually, news about new models surfaces years in advance, considering the relatively long development cycle of a new vehicle. Prototype testing is also concluded long before the production version of a car is shown in public. Tesla is the only carmaker that doesn't seem to care about these unwritten rules. The EV maker tests its vehicles whenever and wherever it sees fit, even years after they enter production.
It seems that GM wants to be more like Tesla in this regard and follows an unconventional recipe with the upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ. The all-electric full-size SUV and its commercial name have been officially confirmed at the end of May. We watched the first prototype testing on public roads one day later, thanks to our inquiring photographers. In another month, Cadillac announced that it would reveal the Cadillac IQ in all its electric glory on August 9.
Such a fast-paced chain of events is dazzling, especially as GM did not offer any information about the electric Escalade. The only thing officially confirmed is that the Cadillac IQ will be assembled at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. GM invested $2.2 billion in retooling the factory to turn it into "a launchpad" for its EV strategy.
The teaser image shared by Cadillac shows that the Escalade IQ adopted the new design language that debuted on the Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq. If something else connects the three models besides their Ultium underpinnings, it is the IQ suffix. Cadillac is doing an excellent job at establishing a new brand identity for its all-electric lineup, and we'll likely see more IQ models in the future.
There's also something different in the name, as the Escalade retains its moniker. This is due to the powerful message this nameplate carries, but that's not all. The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade was just launched in 2021, so it won't be replaced soon. Instead, the electric IQ and the ICE versions will be sold in parallel until the gas model retires. GM aims to sell only electric vehicles starting in 2030.
Escalade IQ is built on the Ultium platform, so we can look no further than the GMC Hummer EV SUV for the probable specifications. Expect the same gigantic Li-Ion battery with over 200 kWh of usable capacity and a similar weight. This is almost certain, considering that the prototype caught testing earlier this month had eight-lug wheels, the same as the Hummer EV.
