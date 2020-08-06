All-British Formula 1 Calendar and Tracks Would Look Something Like This

The health crisis has affected every aspect of our live, and in ways we're just beginning to understand. When’s the last time you went to a movie? Or a concert? When’s the last time you stood in the stands of some motorsport event? Long ago, right? And it’ll probably be even longer, as despite the fact that things start to boot up again, for the foreseeable future there are slim chances of events taking place other than behind closed doors.
And since there’s no telling how things will shape in the near future, alternatives are being considered.
Take Formula 1, for instance. The series just resumed, but it is far less spectacular without spectators. And since there’s no telling when they’ll be allowed back in, some have begun pondering alternatives for this uncertain future.
Say not long from now things turn out so bad that borders close down and people stop traveling from country to country. That means, among many other things, no Formula 1 as we know it today. The Brits, with their undying love for motorsports, are clearly not going to let the series die. So they could set up their own Formula 1, taking place only on the islands.
There are several circuits greatly suited for this task there, but the guys who imagined such a scenario, a group by the name Leasing Options, decided to go down the city circuits route. Thus, they came up with four tracks in the cities of Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Cardiff.
You can admire them all in the gallery above, and if you’re a true Formula 1 fan, you could even go as far as to analyze if such propositions have any chance of working.
The longest circuit envisioned for the hypothetical series is the one in Cardiff, Wales, at 5 miles. It comprises 21 corners in totat, and passes near landmarks such as the city’s Millennium Center, the Principality Stadium, and all the way to the Cardiff Castle.
