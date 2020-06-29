Mercedes-AMG to Field Black Silver Arrows in Support of BLM Ideas

AMG

As many other fields of human activities, Formula 1 too got hit by this thing that put our lives on hold. But now, since there’s not much we can do about it, the season is about to (re)start, with the first race scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 5, in Austria.But not only the health crisis is having an impact on the series. The reach of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement that reignited in the U.S. over the past few weeks is so great now, that even Formula 1 is involved.When the race kicks off, BLM will be present on the track in the form of Mercedes-’s stunning Silver Arrows. The German racers have changed color to black as a a means to express support for diversity.The racing team hints it is not doing so in support of any of the parties opposing each other on the streets of America, but as a “public pledge to improve the diversity of our team – and a clear statement that we stand against racism and all forms of discrimination.”That’s because the German team comprises mostly white males. By its own admission, just three percent of the workforce identify as belonging to minority ethnic groups, and only 12 percent are women. That will change in the future, because by the end of the year Mercedes said it would announce the launch of a new Diversity and Inclusion program.The new black livery will be used on the two Silver Arrows for the rest of the 2020 season, accompanied by the words “End Racism” on the halo of the machines. The mirrors will be sporting the #WeRaceAsOne message.