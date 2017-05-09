autoevolution

Agile SC122 Is A Danish Sports Car With A 1:2 Power-To-Weight Ratio

 
9 May 2017, 9:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Denmark’s automotive industry is far from conventional. Other than the CityEL three-wheel electric car and supercar-maker Zenvo, the Scandinavian country doesn’t have much else to its name. Now, however, a startup has joined the fray with a lightweight sports car.
Agile Automotive is its name, and the company’s focus is “to create anti-autonomous cars that bring back the need for a real driver and provide proper driving sensations.” Looking at the renderings for the SC122, its road-going product appears to abide by that description.

The road-legal counterpart of the track-bred SCX, the Agile SC122 is already available to order, but the automaker has yet to deliver a finished car. Designed around a carbon fiber chassis developed by House of Composites, the SC122 tips the scales at merely 850 kgs.

Couple the lightness with a 425 PS (419 horsepower) supercharged 3.5-liter V6 sourced by Toyota, and you will get a power-to-weight ratio of 1:2. That’s a ballistic figure for something that weighs 1,874 lbs. What’s more, that power is channeled to the rear wheels via a good old stick shift or a seven-speed sequential transmission. The problem with the SC122 and its track-focused sibling, however, is that Agile has only a rolling chassis to show off for the time being.

Agile may be a company “created from the passion for motorsports and the hunger for speed,” but there’s still a long way to go until the Vamdrup-based outfit will obtain legitimacy in a segment that’s dominated by the likes of Lotus. It’s also worth noting that the retail price for the track-only version of the SC122 is a little bit extortionate.

At 799,000 DKK plus VAT, that would be €107,395 or $116,990 at current exchange rates. Say what you will, but that’s too far off the pricing strategy of Lotus, with the notable exception of the limited-run Exige Race 380.

Agile SC122 Denmark Agile SCX sport car Agile Automotive
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78