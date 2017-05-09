Agile SC122 Is A Danish Sports Car With A 1:2 Power-To-Weight Ratio

Denmark’s automotive industry is far from conventional. Other than the CityEL three-wheel electric car and supercar-maker Zenvo
, the Scandinavian country doesn’t have much else to its name. Now, however, a startup has joined the fray with a lightweight sports car.
Agile Automotive is its name, and the company’s focus is “to create anti-autonomous cars that bring back the need for a real driver and provide proper driving sensations.”
Looking at the renderings for the SC122, its road-going product appears to abide by that description.
The road-legal counterpart of the track-bred SCX, the Agile SC122 is already available to order, but the automaker has yet to deliver a finished car. Designed around a carbon fiber
chassis developed by House of Composites, the SC122 tips the scales at merely 850 kgs.
Couple the lightness with a 425 PS (419 horsepower) supercharged 3.5-liter V6 sourced by Toyota
, and you will get a power-to-weight ratio of 1:2. That’s a ballistic figure for something that weighs 1,874 lbs. What’s more, that power is channeled to the rear wheels via a good old stick shift or a seven-speed sequential transmission. The problem with the SC122 and its track-focused sibling, however, is that Agile has only a rolling chassis to show off for the time being.
Agile may be a company “created from the passion for motorsports and the hunger for speed,”
but there’s still a long way to go until the Vamdrup-based outfit will obtain legitimacy in a segment that’s dominated by the likes of Lotus
. It’s also worth noting that the retail price for the track-only version of the SC122 is a little bit extortionate.
At 799,000 DKK plus VAT, that would be €107,395 or $116,990 at current exchange rates. Say what you will, but that’s too far off the pricing strategy of Lotus, with the notable exception of the limited-run Exige Race 380
.