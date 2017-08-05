ABT Audi R8 Looks Stunning as Spyder, Goes from 540 to 610 HP

As some of you Audi fanatics might know already, Audi initially didn't offer a V10 Plus version of the R8 Spyder.
They do now, but it costs a whopping €207,500.
Thankfully, there's tuner in Germany that offer mods that will make your R8 even better than stock. We are talking about ABT Sportsline
, of course.
In the past, the company's body kits have been hit-and-miss. But this one is a stunner. We think it looks way better than the factory design. The front intakes are set much deeper and have a certain solidity to them.
But before we jump into all the details, let's mention that the R8 V10 Spyder makes 540 PS and 540Nm (398lb-ft) of torque. If you think those are rookie numbers, know that with ABT's help, they rise to 610 PS and 560Nm (413lb-ft), respectively.
We can't seem to find any details about how the extra power is extracted but expect the usual array of exhaust, intakes, valves and other parts. This kit costs €7,386.55 without installation, but there's obviously a lot more that can be done.
A new body kit includes an aggressive carbon fiber spoiler at the bottom and redesigned side air intakes without protruding vertical fins. The side skirts are upgraded, and the rear bumper is also new, incorporating a large air diffuser. The owner of the yellow R8 Spyder went for the carbon exhaust tips but skipped the bolt-on wing for obvious reasons.
The suspension system can also be optimized using coilover springs and sports stabilizers on both front and rear axle. The visual appearance is supplemented by forged 19-inch ABT High Performance ER-F rims in “black magic." The forged 20-inch ABT GR rims in “black magic” are also available, and you can go for an offset design.
“The ABT Audi R8 is the ultimate sports car,”
enthuses Hans-Jürgen Abt. “It reflects our philosophy down to the smallest detail. And it speaks clearly, from technology to interior to exterior: no compromises!”