ABT Audi R8 Looks Stunning as Spyder, Goes from 540 to 610 HP

More on this:

1 ABT Unveils Tuning Kit For Second Generation Audi Q7, Calls It QS7

2 ABT Makes 230 HP Volkswagen Polo to Celebrate Model's 40th Anniversary

3 Audi S3 Tuned by ABT Has 400 HP at Its Disposal

4 ABT Takes Audi S8 Facelift to 675 HP

5 ABT-Tuned Audi S1 Has More Power than the S3