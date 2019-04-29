Video Allegedly Showing Crew Dragon Incident Surfaces as Details Still Unknown

Abarth 70th Anniversary Range Welcomes the 595

To commemorate the brand’s anniversary in style, even the entry-level 595 and mid-range 595 Turismo feature exclusive badging. Pricing for these models starts at £16,495 and £19,695 in the UK. The 595 70th Anniversary stands out, and the pick of the bunch is based on the 595 Competizione. Featuring the Record Monza exhaust system, standard equipment also includes the seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, telemetry system, Sabelt racing-style seats, and Brembo braking system.Under the hood, the 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine develops 180 PS (178 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque. That’s enough to dispatch from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds while top speed is claimed at 225 km/h (140 mph). Can you imagine going that fast in an A-segment city car? That’d be terrifying!The thing is, the 70th Anniversary feels better in the twisties, driven as hard as possible. The limited-slip differential, Sport mode for the throttle response, and three-pedal setup tick all the right boxes, and if you were wondering, the 595 Competizione can even be had with a soft-top roof.Pricing in the United Kingdom for RHD models is £21,795 for the hard top and £23,795 for the convertible. Let that sink in for a minute, then remember how much the Clio RS and Fiesta ST cost. The Renault is £24,295 for the Clio RS 18 special edition while the Ford retails at £22,450 for the Fiesta ST-3.The 70th Anniversary range also includes the 124 Spider, the two-seat roadster with Mazda MX-5 underpinnings from Japan. Also new for 2019 is the Esseesse nameplate, which returns with go-faster upgrades. The 17-inch Supersport wheels, bigger air filter, and Akrapovic exhaust are some of them, and like the Competizione, this version also gets Brembo brakes and a limited-slip differential.To commemorate the brand’s anniversary in style, even the entry-level 595 and mid-range 595 Turismo feature exclusive badging. Pricing for these models starts at £16,495 and £19,695 in the UK.