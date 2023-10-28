autoevolution
 

Abandoned 1982 Ford Crown Victoria Springs Back to Life After First Wash in 30 Years

Published: • By:
The Crown Victoria is one of Ford's most iconic nameplates. Introduced in 1991, it soldiered on through 2012 as one of America's most popular full-size cars. It was also the vehicle of choice for most police departments from 1998 to 2011 and highly sought-after by fleet operators.
1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find 10 photos
Photo: WD Detailing/YouTube
1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find1982 Ford LTD Crown Victoria barn find
But Ford used the Crown Victoria name long before the four-door sedan arrived in showrooms as a stand-alone nameplate. The badge can be traced back to 1955. That's when FoMoCo used it on the flagship version of the Fairlane line.

The company also offered a Crown Victoria Skyliner version with a standard two-tone roof and a fixed sunroof, both fancy features for the era. Ford dropped the Crown Victoria name after the 1956 model year.

The badge returned for the 1980 model year after a 23-year hiatus. The Fairlane was no longer around at the time, so Ford used it on its spiritual successor, the LTD. Introduced as a replacement for the LTD Landau, the Crown Victoria was once again the premium offering in the company's full-size range.

In 1983, the LTD Crown Victoria became a stand-alone model line as Ford relegated the regular LTD to midsize duty. The model remained in production until 1991, when Ford debuted the first-generation Crown Victoria.

Why am I talking about an LTD that not many people remember nowadays? Well, it was one of Ford's highest-selling full-size cars at nearly two million units, and it's a classic we rarely see on the road today. Because these rigs don't get the love they deserve, you're more likely to see one in a junkyard than being driven on the street nowadays.

Fortunately enough, though, some do get rescued and offered a second chance from time to time. Like this 1982 example saved from a backyard by the folks at "WD Detailing." Parked next to a house since the early 1990s, this Crown Vic has been neglected for about 30 years. And all those decades of sitting fully exposed to the elements have left a significant mark on the two-door sedan.

Our host recovered the full-size, all covered in moss and grime, with all four tires as flat as pancakes and a saggy headliner. And as you might have already guessed, the Windsor V8 engine had no intentions of running without a major overhaul.

All told, it was the kind of vehicle that many would abandon in the nearest junkyard. But our host chose to give it a thorough makeover inside and out. And the result was spectacular, to say the least, turning a disgusting and undesirable Ford into a classic that's worth saving.

Sure, not many people are actually into early 1980s LTDs, but this Crown Vic now has a better chance of finding an owner that will put it back on the road. Check out the transformation in the video below.

Video thumbnail
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram X (Twitter)
ford crown victoria ford ltd classic car sedan ABANDONED barn find first wash
About the author: Ciprian Florea
Ciprian Florea profile photo

Ask Ciprian about cars and he'll reveal an obsession with classics and an annoyance with modern design cues. Read his articles and you'll understand why his ideal SUV is the 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories