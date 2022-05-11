A Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming This Sunday, It Brings Us the Blood Moon

You’ll want to look up this time if you’re lucky enough to find yourself in a spot where clouds won’t block your view. This total lunar eclipse is visible to almost anyone on Earth. Here’s what you need to know about it so you can be properly prepared for it.
North and South America get the best views out of this easy-to-watch and somewhat fascinating celestial happening. The Earth will block its natural satellite - the Moon - from receiving sunlight. In turn, we get to witness a color-shifting space neighbor.
You won’t need any special accessories, but having binoculars will help with getting a better view out of all the shades that can be witnessed during the watching window. You should also make sure that the weather will provide some clear skies in your area before staying up late or waking up too early. Eclipse glasses or other types of filters are not needed.
A total lunar eclipse is not an incredibly rare event, but it provides us with an insight into what happens outside of our day-by-day worries. Things keep moving, and we keep traveling through space no matter what.
Parts of Canada and the whole U.S. will be able to witness the Blood Moon that’s created by the total lunar eclipse, according to the European Space Agency and time and date. To make sure your location is one of the best to watch this unfold, check out this video that shows exactly where the best viewing sessions can be scheduled.
If you’re from Europe, then the total lunar eclipse will be available to early risers. The astronomical event is set to take place before sunrise on Monday, the 16th of May.
While the total phase of the lunar eclipse is happening, we are still able to see the natural satellite thanks to sunlight that’s been filtered by our planet’s atmosphere. That’s also why the reddish glow is visible. Earth is just casting a shadow. It can’t block all the light.
If your car has a moonroof, then this would be a great time to put it to good use while on the road. It may turn into a unique experience, or it can enhance a roadside break.
In the past times, people from various parts of the world used to believe a Blood Moon would bring a change in leadership, while others thought it would be a good time for prayer. Recently, the astronomical event gathered a lot of interest thanks to the national media that picked up the news and spread the information. Now people almost everywhere can enjoy an interesting phenomenon. Some even say this is a good opportunity for meditation.
Our next total lunar eclipse is set to happen between the 7th and 8th of November this year.
