autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

InSight Lander Films a 27 Seconds Solar Eclipse on Mars

13 Mar 2019, 14:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
In today’s day and age, it’s a common thing to see, on a smartphone or tablet, events unfolding at opposite sides of the Earth. But how often do we get the chance to see a solar eclipse taking place on Mars?
4 photos
InSight heatshieldInSight parachuteInSight lander
On Tuesday, NASA released a short GIF showing just how much the passing of Mars’ satellite Phobos in front of the Sun affects the amount of light the planet surface receives. To be able to see it, though, you must pay a lot of attention.

NASA says the entire eclipse lasted only 27 seconds, and the photo sequence that makes up the GIF compresses about 14 minutes of footage taken around noon, local time. That means the Martian equivalent of totality comes and goes in a blink of an eye, literally.

In the left bottom of the corner of the image though one can clearly see InSIght’s shadows shifting position as up in the sky, Phobos was stealing the spotlight.

The short clip showing the eclipse is not the only extraordinary set of images sent back by the lander. During the weekend, as it celebrated its 100th day on Mars, the machine captured a sunset on Elysium Planitia.

Earlier in February, courtesy of the InSight, NASA announced another premiere in space exploration, a free-for-all weather service from Mars.

Officially, InSIght is not on Mars to document what’s going on in the sky, but rather to have a closer look at the events unfolding underneath the crust of the planet.

Using an instrument called Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS), the lander will attempt to measure the ground motions over a wide range of frequencies to give Earthlings a better understanding of Mars quakes.

Another tool, RISE (Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment), will use the spacecraft's radio connection with Earth to assess perturbations of Mars' rotation axis, and the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package (HP3) will determine the amount of heat escaping from the planet's interior.
nasa insight NASA Insight lander Mars Eclipse
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 