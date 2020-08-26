A Tiny Off-Road Trailer “Opus 4” Explodes into a Full Blown Outdoor Home

autoevolution
So there’s two ways we could have gone with the heading photo. We chose to show you what this baby looks like fully deployed. But the other way around would have been to display the Opus 4- Sleeper as it appears stored. Why? Because... Never mind. Just have a quick look in the gallery, and if you’re still curious about what you see, come back to the text.

Had a look? Good. Now answer the following question. How in the world does anything this small trailer explode into the mobile home we see in the photos? Still not sure? Let's find out, shall we?

Let's start off basic, with an image of the exterior in mind, but not the deployed version. The external and internal walls of the Opus 4 are fabricated from Aluminum Dibond. This means that each panel is constructed from a polyethylene core sandwiched between two sheets of aluminum. This particular design offers excellent insulation and is very light. So light in fact that the entire dry weight of the trailer is just 2870 lbs. (1301 kg). To offer just a bit more insulation a 20mm thick sheet of polystyrene sits between the internal and external wall.

The frame or chassis for this beauty is also aluminum. But aluminum is difficult to weld, so the frame was cast directly with as little welding as possible. Once all the bits and pieces are assembled, this frame is the powder-coated to offer as long a life as possible against the elements. This set-up uses shocks and coil springs, with no axel and a lock and roll hitch that fits any 2-inch (5cm) receiver.

Now, we can see that the entire trailer is full of doors, cabinets, openings, etc. To make sure all your stuff stays dry, finned seals line the edges of any lids or openings. The dimensions for the body with the lid closed and a spare tire is of 18 ft. 4 in. (558 cm) long and 6 ft. 10 in. (208 cm) wide.

These dimensions however seem to be just for show. Blown up and fully exposed, the Opus transforms into a bedroom and dining room with kitchen. Rated up to four days off-site capabilities. But then again, that all depends on how much of a minimalist you are.

Inside the Opus, we are transported to an entirely different world. There is room for a seating and dining area suitable for six guests, and bedding too, also for six guests. Most of what we find inside such as dining table, cushions, and even cabinet ware, can all be moved around to offer you the space you’re looking for.

Outside, however, things get interesting. A fully equipped outdoor kitchen is available. How? Where? As most other components on the Opus 4, the kitchen is based on a slide-out mechanism. Just pull it into place from the Opus frame. An external fridge, stainless-steel chopping block and sink are available as well. But, remember we are cooking for up to six people, so you have a full 4-burner stove top, butane or propane powered. But if you feel like grilling, if sure you can jerry-rig something into the space.

Anything else about the Opus 4 there isn't much to say really, except that I think I found what I'm going to be saving up for, here in the two to three years.
