A Tiny Off-Road Trailer “Opus 4” Explodes into a Full Blown Outdoor Home

Had a look? Good. Now answer the following question. How in the world does anything this small trailer explode into the mobile home we see in the photos? Still not sure? Let's find out, shall we?
Let's start off basic, with an image of the exterior in mind, but not the deployed version. The external and internal walls of the Opus 4 are fabricated from Aluminum Dibond. This means that each panel is constructed from a polyethylene core sandwiched between two sheets of aluminum. This particular design offers excellent insulation and is very light. So light in fact that the entire dry weight of the trailer is just 2870 lbs. (1301 kg). To offer just a bit more insulation a 20mm thick sheet of polystyrene sits between the internal and external wall.
The frame or chassis for this beauty is also aluminum. But aluminum is difficult to weld, so the frame was cast directly with as little welding as possible. Once all the bits and pieces are assembled, this frame is the powder-coated to offer as long a life as possible against the elements. This set-up uses shocks and coil springs, with no axel and a lock and roll hitch that fits any 2-inch (5cm) receiver.
These dimensions however seem to be just for show. Blown up and fully exposed, the Opus transforms into a bedroom and dining room with kitchen. Rated up to four days off-site capabilities. But then again, that all depends on how much of a minimalist you are.
Inside the Opus, we are transported to an entirely different world. There is room for a seating and dining area suitable for six guests, and bedding too, also for six guests. Most of what we find inside such as dining table, cushions, and even cabinet ware, can all be moved around to offer you the space you’re looking for.
Anything else about the Opus 4 there isn't much to say really, except that I think I found what I'm going to be saving up for, here in the two to three years.
