Did You Know $20,000 Can Get You a Camper for Your Own Personal Expedition?

With that we introduce the Hawk from Four Wheel Campers. She's’ not an expedition vehicle so don’t start thinking she’s going to be traveling across Dakar. What you're actually looking at is basically any suitable truck for the Hawk on the back. That’s right! The Hawk is only the slide-in camper you see on the rear of the trucks.
But why should this be a big deal? Because it’s basically a vacation home for under a $15,000 starting price on the shell models. The full-option plan starts at under 20k and includes more options than we could fit in this article. But we’ll hit all the important stuff.
The floor plan we’ll be discussing is the Roll Over Couch, and it all starts with an aluminum exterior body. Why aluminum? Because it’s lightweight and highly resistant to corrosion. Collapsed, the interior height of the hawk comes in at 59 inches. When extended the height comes in at 6-feet and 6-inches with a width of 80 inches. These dimensions may not seem like much, but take into consideration that inside, 3-4 adults can rest comfortably.
The interior is completed using wood in the construction as to offer as less of a weight as possible while also retaining a certain level of luxury, while the countertops are completed with Formica. And let’s not forget about the three-piece dining table. This component of the camper can be removed to allow for more interior space. The walls are covered in vinyl side liners help make cleaning easy in case of a messy ride.
Lighting is provided by LED lighting on both the interior and exterior of the camper. 12-volt outlets and a camper battery system run all appliances you may have or use while on a trip. In case anything goes wrong, there is pre-installed wiring able to be connected to solar panels.
As I mentioned quite a few times, these may be only some of the options available. But if you’re probably a curious bunch, like myself, then I'll throw in a few other options just so you can get an idea. An 8-foot side awning can be selected, a Yakima roof rack system, a roof-mounted solar panel, rear LED flood lights, an interior shower, and exterior too. Even a king size bed is an option. This latter option being suitable for all floorplans for the hawk.
However, with all these and more perks, these campers will keep you well under 50k, so check them out and see what might be in plan for next year's vacation.
