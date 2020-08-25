Pinea Camper Brings Your Bedroom Wherever You Want it to Be

2020 has brought up all kinds of contraptions for us to enjoy once mobility restrictions are lifted. One of those is the Pinea Mobile suite. Pinea is a group of architects out of Spain that have looked to offer the comfort of your home or bedroom rather, anywhere in the world.
What we see is a camper trailer that comes fully equipped with all you need for a relaxing weekend, possibly even week. Think about this for a second. You and your other decide it’s time to take a break from working and just travel round for two weeks. You’ve managed to save up some cash since you’ve been mostly indoors working, and have enough to for gas, food, water, and even housing if needed.
But then you realize that outside, hitched to your mid-sized sedan or SUV is the Pinea, and your housing money won't be needed unless you plan your travels in monsoon season. That being said, let's go a little further. You leave town and head to the nearest coastline. Along the way however, you stop and spend one night under a lonely tree in the middle of a field. The next morning you’re woken by the sound of birds and the wind rushing through dried wheat.
Packed up, you hit the road to continue your journey. You finally get to the sea and unhitch the trailer. to the sea atop a cliff edge that drops down directly into the waters below. It’s already about 6p.m. and diner time. Inside we find a dining room with seating for two and kitchen cabinets with dishes. How does it feel to be enjoying dinner on the edge of a cliff from the comfort of your room, hearing the waves crash below as the sun sets?
Now, we don’t have any sort of shower or sink in the vehicle, so washing may need to be offered by that extra cash. But in case you do need to wash some absolute necessities, a rainwater tank is equipped.
But I feel we may have an issue, not sure. We are unable to find any mention as to whether the device is foldable or modular. So far it seems that this mobile bedroom is moved from destination to destination as is, open.
But get this, if you find yourself in Spain, click here, and look into bookinng one of these for a few nights.
What we see is a camper trailer that comes fully equipped with all you need for a relaxing weekend, possibly even week. Think about this for a second. You and your other decide it’s time to take a break from working and just travel round for two weeks. You’ve managed to save up some cash since you’ve been mostly indoors working, and have enough to for gas, food, water, and even housing if needed.
But then you realize that outside, hitched to your mid-sized sedan or SUV is the Pinea, and your housing money won't be needed unless you plan your travels in monsoon season. That being said, let's go a little further. You leave town and head to the nearest coastline. Along the way however, you stop and spend one night under a lonely tree in the middle of a field. The next morning you’re woken by the sound of birds and the wind rushing through dried wheat.
Packed up, you hit the road to continue your journey. You finally get to the sea and unhitch the trailer. to the sea atop a cliff edge that drops down directly into the waters below. It’s already about 6p.m. and diner time. Inside we find a dining room with seating for two and kitchen cabinets with dishes. How does it feel to be enjoying dinner on the edge of a cliff from the comfort of your room, hearing the waves crash below as the sun sets?
Now, we don’t have any sort of shower or sink in the vehicle, so washing may need to be offered by that extra cash. But in case you do need to wash some absolute necessities, a rainwater tank is equipped.
But I feel we may have an issue, not sure. We are unable to find any mention as to whether the device is foldable or modular. So far it seems that this mobile bedroom is moved from destination to destination as is, open.
But get this, if you find yourself in Spain, click here, and look into bookinng one of these for a few nights.