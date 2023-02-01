A Second Gorgeous Riva 130’ Bellissima Is Getting Ready to Hit the Water

There are a couple of yachting brands that reflect the best of Italian craftsmanship and luxurious style, and Riva is one of them. Following the huge popularity of its iconic models, Riva seems to have a great deal of success with its fleet flagship, the Riva 130’ Bellissima.
In the summer of 2022, a mysterious but certainly fortunate owner from the U.S. had the pleasure of welcoming their new luxury toy, which happened to be the first Riva 130’ Bellissima hull. It was the perfect moment, as the brand was also celebrating its 180th anniversary that year.
Emphatically described by the brand as “a tailor-made miracle,” the new flagship in the flybridge range boasts three decks with lavish amenities, while still remaining lightweight enough (under 300 GT) to deliver impressive speed and a smooth ride.
Less than a year later, another owner, this time from Europe, gets to receive the second Riva 130’ Bellissima. The yacht was recently launched in La Spezia, showing off its stunning 40-meter (131 feet) silhouette. Like all of the Riva yachts, the Bellissima was also designed by the Officina Italiana Design. Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, the founders, were in charge of the new pleasure craft’s exterior design and interior style.
While we cannot admire the undoubtedly spectacular interiors of the new yacht, we can still marvel at its performance. This three-decker can cut through the waves at 23 knots (26 mph/43 kph) powered by twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines.
What makes the Riva 130’ unique among yachts of the same size is a lavish lounge located on the main deck. At a height of over two meters (6.5 feet) this luxurious lounge offers 270-degree panoramic views. The stern area, which opens to the water, also includes both a generous beach club and cockpit, unfolding over 60 square meters (645 square feet).
Future guests have plenty of outdoor socializing areas to choose from, including the one for al-fresco dining, located on the upper deck. Another lounge, plus a large sun pad, can be found forward on the yacht.
As for the cabin layout, it includes an elegant master suite on the main deck and four more cabins on the lower deck. The three crew cabins, with bathrooms plus a living area, are placed in a way that ensures maximum privacy.
The launch of the second Bellissima also marks a milestone for Riva’s La Spezia shipyard. The facility that’s designated for owner hospitality got a new wing, where 26 yacht berths are joined with two docks. This will help get new yachts sooner to their owners, without seasonal limitations. The shipyard itself was recently expanded and restyled, now covering more than 39,000 square meters (420,000 square feet).
