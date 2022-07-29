Riva’s Largest Luxury Flybridge Yacht Hits the Water

Riva, a Ferretti Group brand, announced the launch of its biggest flybridge yacht, the 130 Bellissima. The vessel hit the water for the first time at the shipyard’s facility in La Spezia, Italy. Built for an American owner, the 130 Bellissima is characterized by extensive glazed surfaces that allow natural light to bathe the elegant interiors.
The yacht measures 40 meters (131 ft) in length, and it has a three-deck layout that offers great interior volumes. Its exterior features extensive surfaces built in carbon fiber, steel, and glass. The design of the hull windows includes a black line that contrasts the silvery side of the vessel, while the windshield is made of spherical crystals.
The carbon fiber details and air intake grills hint at classic vehicle design, while the hard top adds to the sporty look of the yacht. The aft deck offers passengers over 60 sq meters (646 sq ft) of living space, which is split between a large beach club that allows guests to get closer to the water and a roomy cockpit.
The owner will benefit from a spacious area in the bow that is separated into a lounge, a large sun pad, and various private sections. Privacy is also offered on the upper deck, where the side walkways form two closed balconies. To socialize, passengers can gather in the outdoor area of the stern. There, up to ten people can have an al fresco dining experience. Plus, they can go to the sun deck as well to relax and enjoy some good cocktails.
The interiors of the 130 Bellissima include a saloon surrounded by large windows that offer guests panoramic views. Passengers will find accommodation in four cabins located on the lower deck. All of the rooms are separated by a large lobby. The owner’s master suite is positioned on the main deck. Since the 130 Bellissima is a large luxury yacht, it also has room for water toys. The vessel can store a jet ski, a tender, and a sea bob in the port hull side.
In terms of performance, the flybridge gets its power from twin MTU engines that allow it to reach a maximum speed of 26 knots (30 mph/ 48 kph) and a cruising speed of 23 knots (26 mph/ 43 kph).
