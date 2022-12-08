A Futuristic Air Mobility Integrator World Center to Be Built in Dubai

Dubai likes to be flamboyant in anything it does, so it couldn’t make an exception when it came to AAM (Advanced Air Mobility). Unlike other places that are only aiming for a network of future vertiports, Dubai plans to house the world’s first and only AAM integrator world center.
It sounds fancy and it is. This AAM center will be dedicated to highly-advanced flight tests and operations, boasting a dedicated flight-test airspace and a plethora of emerging technologies related to eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing).
Unfolding over 37,000 square meters (almost 400,000 square feet) this world center is where VPorts plans to set up its Vertiport Operation Control Center (VOCC). This will act as a centralizing hub air traffic integration and a seamless flow between eVTOLs, vertiports, and providers of air navigation services.
Additionally, it will gather and assess data, using AI (Artificial Intelligence) in order to improve operations.
The future center will be located in Dubai South, through an exclusive lease agreement that was recently signed by VPorts and the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH). And this is no temporary project. The lease was signed for 25 years, and it’s renewable for 25 more years. A whopping $40 million is only the initial investment, over the next three years.
But this unique integrator is also supposed to make a lot of money – up to $7 billion, according to Vports.
This ambitious project goes hand in hand with VPorts’ grand-scale plans of building and operating no less than 1,500 vertiports throughout the world, by 2045.
Over the next decade, it also plans to “conquer” most of UAE, by establishing the first vertiport network that will connect all the major industrial areas there. Initial operations will be limited to cargo and medical emergency services.
As for the pioneering AAM integrator world center, it’s set to kick off construction next year, and host the first flight tests by 2024.
