Skyports Paves the Way for Future Air Taxi Operations All Over the World

You can feel the excitement in the air – eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) commercial operations are closer than ever to becoming a daily routine. For a long time, it was only about these electric air vehicles that combine the qualities of a helicopter with those of an airplane. We could say we’ve now reached the next stage, when the focus moves to the infrastructure.
Skyports is undoubtedly one of the leading names in the eVTOl industry. As its name suggests, it’s all about developing vertiports, the futuristic airports specifically developed for manned and unmanned eVTOL operations.
The company’s latest achievement is having signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with a large private airport operator, with the purpose of developing pioneering vertiports in Latin America.
CAAP (Corporacion America Airports) operates 53 airports in Latin America and Europe (more specifically, in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). This new collaboration with Skyports is not the operator’s first step in the world of air taxis. Earlier this year, it also launched partnerships with several eVTOL manufacturers, including Vertical Aerospace and Eve Air Mobility.
Taking the next step, CAAP and Skyports will start researching the best way to build permanent vertiports across Latin America. Details about the exact locations will be announced in the near future, according to the two partners.
“We’re at an incredibly exciting point in the industry’s development as we take concrete steps towards implementing a scalable vertiport network that will facilitate commercial eVTOL operations,” said Addison Ferrell, Director, Skyports Infrastructure.
Last year, Skyports announced that it will be building the first vertiport in Europe, and has also joined forces with LAZ Parking in the U.S., to develop vertiports in Los Angeles.
Most importantly, the company demonstrated its trailblazing role back in 2019, with the unveiling of the world’s first vertiport. Developed together with German eVTOL manufacturer Volocopter, it was on display for five days in Marina Bay, Singapore, and admired by thousands of visitors at the time.
