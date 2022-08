A 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE Cabriolet That Used to Belong to Andy Griffith Is Up for Sale

The late actor and comedian Andy Griffith purchased this 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, buying it new from Mercedes-Benz of Hollywood California. He got in a beautiful brown over tan leather color combination. The current owner has had it since 1998 and he’s now letting it go.The convertible comes with a fuel-injected 2.8-liter inline-six M130 engine, introduced in November 1967. Paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, it was rated at 158 horsepower (160 ps) and a maximum torque of 177 lb-ft (240 Nm), and available in rear-wheel drive. The 280SE had an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 10.5 seconds, with a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).Andy Griffith’s former convertible has a brown soft top, a wood dashboard, and 14” wheels with Mercedes-branded covers on 195/75 Uniroyal Tiger Paw AWP II tires. It originally came in Tobacco Brown and was refinished under previous ownership. Other features include a chrome-finished grille and bumpers, side-marker lights, power windows, a Becker AM/ FM stereo, and Kühlmeister air conditioning. The seller notes there are some cosmetic imperfections, and the heater-control levers don't work.The W111 is offered on a dealer consignment in California, with 89k miles (143k km) on the clock, and paperwork proving Griffith’s previous ownership. It also has a black California license plate, manufacturer’s literature, and a Washington title. The current owner recently changed the muffler and the oil in June 2022. The vehicle is up for grabs at Bring a Trailer and the only thing missing is the JL 327 license plate he had on his squad car on The Andy Griffith Show.