This Reborn 911 With RS Vibes Is a Restomod Masterpiece for Classic Porsche Purists
Restomodding a classic 911 is often considered blasphemy by the vast majority of Porsche enthusiasts. However, this exquisite Paul Stephens build is so faithful to the original character of the iconic sports car that even the most demanding purists will stand up and applaud.

13 Jan 2022, 15:20 UTC ·
When I think about the purest, most driver-oriented classic 911 version, the 1973 Carrera 2.7 RS springs to mind. A lightweight homologation special, it was a flawless blend between a road car and a racer. Almost half of century later, it remains one of Porsche’s greatest creations, and for many, it’s the ultimate street-legal 911.

Initially, the German carmaker planned to build 500 units, which was the required minimum to gain Group 4 homologation. The car was so breathtaking that the demand exceeded the company’s most optimistic predictions. A week after the RS made its debut at the Paris Auto Show in the fall of 1972, all 500 units were sold, persuading Porsche to build 1,080 more. Many of them have survived to this day and because of the model’s legendary status, an example in pristine shape is valued anywhere between $500.000 and $1 million.

For those that aren’t willing to pay that much for an authentic RS but still want a high-performance, old-school 911 that’s faithful to the minimalist, thrill-inducing character of the 1970s icon, the Le Mans Classic Clubsport is the perfect example that alternatives exist.

Founded by Paul Stephens, a die-hard enthusiast of the German brand and a former race driver, the company that bears his name has been specializing in all things Porsche for more than two decades. Its portfolio includes restomods, but not of the typical modern engine on classic body variety.

Created to celebrate the Le Mans Classic—a bi-annual race for vintage machines that takes place at the famous Circuit de la Sarthe – this epic car was built in just 10 copies between 2018 and 2020.

It’s based on an authentic 1970s chassis that was stripped down to the bare bones and got fully restored. The body got the same weight-shedding treatment as the original RS, receiving an aluminum hood, composite engine cover, RSR-style bumpers, aerodynamic side mirrors, and an RS-inspired ducktail. The only modern feature it employed was a pair of aftermarket LED headlights.

Like the classic 2.7, it was available in either Lightweight or Touring spec. The first variant was obviously far more spartan, as it came with a thinner dashboard, door panels, and Lexan side and rear windows. Unlike the Touring, it didn’t have a rear bench seat, interior lighting, a glovebox lid, or a central locking system. Customers had to make do with a pair of vintage leather-trimmed bucket seats, three aluminum pedals, a Momo steering wheel, a shifter, and only one sun visor mounted on the driver’s side.

Being a restomod, you’re probably wondering if modern stuff such as air conditioning, an infotainment system or a stereo was present. Like I mentioned before, this car was developed to retain the classic spirit of models such as the RS, so both variants only come with the original 1970s heating system while entertainment is provided by the sound of the engine.

This leads us to the heart of the car, a naturally aspirated, air-cooled, flat-six. It was based on a 1974 G-Series 3.2-liter, bored out to 3.4 liters. Its improvements include a dry slump lubrication system with a front-mounted cooler, cross shaft-less, billet-machined individual throttle bodies, a modern intake borrowed from the GT3, a programmable ECU, RS-spec camshafts, a lightened and balanced crankshaft, or lightweight conrods.

The modernized vintage boxer was linked to a Getrag G50 five-speed fully synchronized transaxle, a unit typically fitted by Porsche on 1987-1989 911s. It could make 300 hp, which doesn’t seem like much nowadays, but such a car, it was more than enough. In Lightweight guise, it could accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 4.4 seconds, almost as quick as a modern all-wheel-drive Carrera 4.

To complement the added power, the suspension system received modern front and rear torsion bars, anti-roll bars, as well as KW Variant 3 adjustable dampers. Moreover, Brembo four-piston calipers, ventilated rotors, and performance pads were added to improve the car’s braking performance.

The aim was to deliver a driving experience similar to that of the 1973 2.7 RS, so modern aids like power steering or traction control were not added.

As you can see in the YouTube video below posted by Carfection, the team at Paul Stephens managed to not only replicate but improve the way a vintage Porsche feels, an achievement that merits the respect of even the most demanding classic car enthusiast.

Restomodding an iconic sportscar is often a sacrilegious idea, yet when it’s done right, it can result in a masterpiece and that’s exactly what the Le Mans Classic Clubsport is.

Video thumbnail
