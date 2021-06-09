1970 Mercedes-Benz W111 Restomod Hides Modern AMG Power Plant, Costs a Fortune

A few years ago, I was on the Gumball 3000 rally, going from Dublin to Bucharest. As I was observing the vehicles that were part of the race in the paddock area, a classic Mercedes-Benz got my attention as soon as the owner fired up the engine. After a closer inspection, there was an AMG power plant inside, and I was instantly hooked.
There's just something so cool about having an older vehicle, say 30, 40, or even 50 years old, retrofitted with a modern engine. Of course, just dropping an engine in isn't going to be enough if you've started down that path, but with the correct budget and attention to detail, what used to be a fairly slow car can turn into a visceral machine.
The W111 was available on sale between 1959 to 1971, and people could opt between a four-door sedan or a two-door cabriolet or coupe. The most powerful ones were built towards the final years, and the 3.5-liter V8s could churn out almost 200 horsepower. That isn't all that impressive by today's standards, but even Lamborghinis and Ferraris of that period only had around 300 horsepower.
But the people over at Mechatronik wanted to revive this W111 in a way in which it wouldn't only look amazing, but would also provide a driving experience to match its appearance. Dubbed the M-Coupe 550, you already get a hint as to what kind of engine this thing is hiding under the hood. The M113 has been used by Mercedes for many years, and some of the best AMG cars have been powered by this unit.
The 5.4-liter V8 unit used here is capable of producing 360 horsepower, which is just enough to stir up some adrenaline and get excited about the whole thing. Sure, this is no quarter-mile performer, but that's not what its builders set out to accomplish. Their goal was to provide their customers with a combination of "optical originality and technical suitability for everyday use and performance".
You might be disappointed if you thought that there would be a third pedal in this car, or you might rejoice at the thought that a Mercedes-Benz-built 5-speed automatic transmission was brought into the equation, making the drive more similar to what you'd experience in a modern-day AMG vehicle. As the seller points out, there are multiple benefits to buying a restomod project such as this one.
Because being fitted with a modern engine means that you could pretty much diagnose any future problems by driving to your nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership. You won't have to spend hours and hours looking for a classic car specialist, and you won't have to deal with the hiccups that come along with the technology of yesteryear. And with such an extensive build, the engine was just the starting point of it all.
Because the suspension was also upgraded, and components developed by KW Automotive were brought in to provide improved traction and agility. The future lucky owner will have the opportunity of having the suspension set up according to his individual preferences. The braking system has been upgraded as well, and you might be happy to know that ABS is now standard on this kind of machine.
The car featured here was built as an exhibition vehicle, and is in mint condition, with only 1,429 miles (2,300 km) on its odometer since it was finished. And here comes the tricky part. No restomod is going to be cheap, and you might as well be ready to pay north of $100,000 for a finalized project. But in this case, we're talking about €470,000 ($572,342), which is the kind of sum you'd expect to pay for a modern Black Series AMG for example.
