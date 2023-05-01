A-10 vs T-14 Armata: Can America's Favorite Attack Plane Destroy the New Russian MBT?

The chances of Russia's newest main battle tank, the T-14 Armata, encountering America's close-air support hero, the A-10 Thunderbolt II, aren't all that great in the foreseeable future. Of course, unless the Russians decide to make a big boogaloo with NATO out of their mess in Ukraine. But that doesn't stop our noggins from joggin'. Can America's aging CAS heavyweight, built around a truck-sized 30 mm cannon, still call itself a tank buster?

18 photos Photo: (USAF) Upper Image/ Vitaly Kuzmin (Lower Image)