This Japanese Ship Sank With Thousands of Allied POWs Aboard, Just Rediscovered

Armchair war historians like to think they know all there is to know about the Second World War. They often fancy their knowledge of all things Barbarossa to Berlin and Pearl Harbor to Hiroshima as unparalleled. But sometimes, pieces from the war that so many today never knew existed show up at the bottom of the South China Sea. But the masses really ought to know the story of the Japanese Montevideo Maru, just discovered after over 80 years.

9 photos Photo: Australian War Memorial (outer image)/ Australian Broadcasting Company (inner image)