77-Year-Old Farmer Has the Biggest Collection of Ford Vintage Tractors in the U.K.

At 77, Phillip Warren can take pride in being the farmer with the biggest collection of vintage Ford tractors in the U.K. Almost all of them will soon go on sale.
Warren lives at his Middlecott Farm, located in Beaworthy, Devon, and he bought his first tractor in 1989. Since then, the famer developed a passion for this type of Ford vehicles and now his collection consists of more than 80 of them.
Warren’s selection includes 35 Ford 4000s tractors, more than 30 Ford 3000s, around ten Ford 5000s, two Ford 13-6 diggers, a four-wheel drive Ford 7810, and more. They have all been fitted with new 622 commercial batteries and most of them will be auctioned on September 4 at Kivells auctioneers in Holsworthy, Devon.
Kivells claims it hasn’t had a huge sale like this one in decades, as it is a very rare occurrence to get such a collection from a single vendor.
While the first tractor was bought by Warren in 1989, this hobby became a true obsession only two years later, following a family tragedy, according to Kivells.
The decision to sell the collection was influenced by Warren’s unfortunate heart attack earlier this year, as reported by calstock-today.co.uk. He explained that he wants to sort the tractors out because it wouldn’t be fair to leave them to his three daughters, should the worst happen to him.
Warren lives alone on the farm, as his three daughters are all married and with their own family, while his wife passed away two years ago.
Even though the farmer will part ways with most of its tractors in a few days, he is still keeping his favorites, including the first one he ever got, a 5000 Select-O-Speed.
The September 4 auction will be held in person and online. A maximum of 300 people will be allowed to physically attend the event.
