Here's Your Chance to Own a Fiat Artillery Tractor Likely Used in World War 2

As a man from Germany recently found out, stowing a Panther tank and anti-aircraft gun in your cellar is illegal. If you're a fan of military vehicles, here's one you can take home without having to pay a fine as high a €500,000 (or $591,000 at the current exchange rate). Granted, this Fiat Pavesi P4/100 is no tank, but it's a cool and unique military vehicle that likely served in WW2.
The rather unusual tractor surfaced the Interwebz almost 100 years since it was built. This 4x4 tractor was first developed in 1918 by Ugo Pavesi of Italy and it was quite innovative at the time thanks to a double articulated frame that allowed it to keep all four wheels on the ground at all times.
It was conceived for both civilian and military use, but it was too expensive as farming equipment. As a result, most of these tractors became military vehicles in various European countries, including Italy and Germany. They were primarily used as artillery tractors to haul heavy weapons, but they also carried personnel and supplies.
To keep up with military contracts, Ugo Pavesi licensed the design out to a couple of established manufacturers of the era, including Fiat. This specific example was built by the Italian carmaker that would become famous for the Topolino and 500 a couple of decades later.
Tipping the scales at a massive 4,600 kg (10,141 pounds), the P4/100 could barely reach top speeds of 22 kph (14 mph) on the road, but it could climb a slope of 75%. Fiat equipped these tractors with gasoline four-cylinder engines, but many of them were replaced with diesels for extra torque and better mileage.
Amazingly enough, this tractor soldiered on until 2021 with its original Fiat four-banger. But while it turns freely, it no longer runs and will need a thorough restoration to power this tractor again. The vehicle itself is in good condition given its age and the amount of time it spent in storage.
Unfortunately, there's no information as to where this tractor was sourced from, but the seller says it comes with a "plate on the side stating a date in October 1939." This could suggest that the tractor was upgraded in anticipation of World War 2 and that it might have taken part in the conflagration.
With only a handful of P4/100 tractors still around, this Fiat-built example might just be the nicest one out there. The only issue is that it's located in the United Kingdom, so importing it into the U.S. will be quite the hassle. But if you've been looking for an artillery tractor to add next to your WW2 anti-aircraft gun, the Fiat is being offered by eBay seller "berrybrookmotors" at £26,000. That's about $36,100 at the current exchange rates.
