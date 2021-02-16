6.4L Hemi Jeep Drag Races "Knuckle Busters" E36 M3 and It's Surprisingly Close

This is episode 69 of This vs. That, a YouTube show that drag races some of the strangest combinations of cars you've ever seen. There's a lot of goofing around and making up rules to give the slower car a fair chance. Basically, it's like you and your buddy playing Gran Turismo with totally different classes of car.If these were stock cars, we'd say the BMW M3 wins every time. But the two protagonists have got engine swaps that defy expectations. Let's start by looking under the hood of the Jeep, where we find a Hemi, of course. An LS in a Chrysler product would be sacrilegious, though it's been done before.The 6.4-liter V8 is a bit disappointing if you were expecting Hellcat levels of performance, but 420 horsepower is still pretty good. Of course, Jeeps aren't exactly shaped for speed, especially once they're lifted and flared out. The funny thing is that the Jeep was just sitting around the Hoonigan shop; it doesn't belong to them, and the crew knows nothing about the spec.The E36 isn't rocking its original six-cylinder engine either. Its place was taken up by an LS1 with Edelbrock heads and some... masculine cutouts in the hood. Ironically, it makes the same amount of power as the Jeep, though it's obviously better suited to road-racing. 420 blaze it!There's a decent amount of smoke of the burnt tire variety, but the cars still manage to put the power down and are surprisingly well-matched right down the runway. Towards the end, the M3 pulls a lead, but it looks like this is more down to the gearing than anything else. So there you go, another pointless race with some celebratory drifting at the end.