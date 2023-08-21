550-HP RUF Tribute and 750-HP Gunther Werks Touring Turbo Edition Are Some Fine 911s

Of course, everybody wanted a piece of the Monterey Car Week and its many events - and so did specialist Porsche 911 restomod aftermarket companies like RUF or Gunther Werks.
Not long ago, the 2023 edition of Monterey Car Week featured no less than ten jam-packed days of special automotive events, car shows, races, auctions, and lots more. It was also the unlikely venue for a tidal wave of new car introductions, from the most expensive new car in the world (touted at around $30 million) down to meager special editions like the one from Kia celebrating their EV6 and the NACTOY win with badges and a special green hue.
However, the draw for car enthusiasts around Monterey Car Week lies in the availability of exotic apparitions – from Zenvo's latest Aurora to the smallest Porsche restomod specialist. Speaking of the latter, both RUF Automobile GmbH were on point with their launch of RUF North America and Gunther Werks with something truly special.
And, since I chose to feather them together, it's pretty obvious these are my favorite Porsche 911 resto-modders at Monterey Car Week 2023, right – and that's a subjective choice, indeed. Anyway, RUF was present at The Quail: A Motorsport Gathering with an 800-horsepower CTR3 Evo done as a commemoration of the iconic Laguna Seca racetrack, plus a 515-hp RSpyder, plus an all-new, air-cooled RUF Tribute – a 550-horsepower Porsche 911.
The latter is a show of force, indeed – an all-new air-cooled engine equipped with the latest three-valve and four-cam technology! The 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six has 550 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, three valves per cylinder with variable valve timing and lift, a dry sump lubrication system, and more. The green hue is mostly irresistible, especially knowing that underneath, there's a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and a four-wheel double wishbone suspension with horizontally-opposed coil-overs, plus an integrated roll-cage.
Moving on, Gunther Werks – a company located in California that only sounds German because founder Peter Nam (of Vorsteiner fame) was inspired by a German-American mechanical engineer who worked for NASA – couldn't miss the Monterey party, where it also delivered the latest Speedster commissions. In addition, they also presented at The Quail the Touring Turbo Edition Coupe restoration.
It features their all-new "Turbo Touring Duck Tail rear wing, which lends the Turbo a refined and graceful new aesthetic." But it also has an air-cooled flat-six that rocks more than 750 horsepower, which is pretty bonkers, indeed! There's lots of carbon fiber at play here, too, a neat widebody appearance, plus major aerodynamic tricks – such as an "artfully integrated carbon shroud (designed) to enhance airflow, generating a dynamic ram air effect." Oh, and can anyone unsee that perfect gentleman's club interior?!
