50 Years Ago: NASA's Skylab Wrote the Playbook for the ISS

Space stations, big metal tubes in low-Earth orbit pressurized to roughly the same atmospheric pressure you'd find on sea level so a bunch of squishy, fragile meat sacks can conduct science experiments and learn to live in an environment our Lord almighty never fathomed we'd wind up making inhabiting. We might take the modern International Space Station for granted after 30 years in orbit, but it would have never been possible without its lesser-known, less celebrated ancestor, Skylab.

NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center