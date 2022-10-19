'37 Riley Lynx Hidden Away in a Barn in Tennessee Once Raced the 1972 Singapore Vintage GP

If you know anything about the 1972 Singapore Grand Prix, then you understand it was an all-Australian affair with Max Stewart (Mildren Ford), Vern Schuppan (March 722 Ford), and Bob Muir (Rennmax BN3 Ford) taking the first, second, and third slots, respectively. The race that took place 50 years ago consisted of 50 tire-wrenching laps around the Thomson Road Grand Prix Circuit.

