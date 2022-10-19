'37 Riley Lynx Hidden Away in a Barn in Tennessee Once Raced the 1972 Singapore Vintage GP

If you know anything about the 1972 Singapore Grand Prix, then you understand it was an all-Australian affair with Max Stewart (Mildren Ford), Vern Schuppan (March 722 Ford), and Bob Muir (Rennmax BN3 Ford) taking the first, second, and third slots, respectively. The race that took place 50 years ago consisted of 50 tire-wrenching laps around the Thomson Road Grand Prix Circuit.
Well, 2022 marked the return of the Singapore Grand Prix after a two-season hiatus. Belgian-Dutch racing driver, 2021 and 2022 Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen, was a favorite pick for the top position. However, his teammate Sergio Perez took the lead in what many F1 fans called an anticlimactic event.
Hagerty's Barn Find Hunter, Tom Cotter stumbled upon something rather peculiar in his explorative classic car hunting expedition in Nashville, Tennessee. It was a 1937 Riley Lynx that took part in the 1972 Singapore Vintage Grand Prix.
The 1937 Riley Lynx Roadster belonged to Mike, a classic British sports car lover and collector in Tennessee. He also owns another delightful-looking '37 Riley Lynx Coupe with steel fenders, wings, and a sunroof.
Mike didn't always know his classic car had a racing history, it's only after joining his local Riley Club that he got wind of this information.
"Lady contacted me through my Riley club, who used to own this car. She raced it in the Singapore Vintage Grand Prix at the age of 17 in 1972," Mike said.
Other classic cars in Mike's garage include a Sunbeam Tiger, an MG TC, and an Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite. The gem of his garage is a 1930 Model A Deluxe Coupe-Rumble seat he bought 62 years ago (13 years old) for $30. It was his first car.
Before meeting Mike, Tom also checked out another collector in Nashville with a yard full of cars, including a 1955 Cadillac 62 Series with a 331 cu in engine, a 1982 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL Roadster, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 220 D, and a 1963 Ford Econoline Van.
If you are classic car fanatic, catch a glimpse of that amazing tour in the video belwo.
Hagerty's Barn Find Hunter, Tom Cotter stumbled upon something rather peculiar in his explorative classic car hunting expedition in Nashville, Tennessee. It was a 1937 Riley Lynx that took part in the 1972 Singapore Vintage Grand Prix.
The 1937 Riley Lynx Roadster belonged to Mike, a classic British sports car lover and collector in Tennessee. He also owns another delightful-looking '37 Riley Lynx Coupe with steel fenders, wings, and a sunroof.
Mike didn't always know his classic car had a racing history, it's only after joining his local Riley Club that he got wind of this information.
"Lady contacted me through my Riley club, who used to own this car. She raced it in the Singapore Vintage Grand Prix at the age of 17 in 1972," Mike said.
Other classic cars in Mike's garage include a Sunbeam Tiger, an MG TC, and an Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite. The gem of his garage is a 1930 Model A Deluxe Coupe-Rumble seat he bought 62 years ago (13 years old) for $30. It was his first car.
Before meeting Mike, Tom also checked out another collector in Nashville with a yard full of cars, including a 1955 Cadillac 62 Series with a 331 cu in engine, a 1982 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL Roadster, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 220 D, and a 1963 Ford Econoline Van.
If you are classic car fanatic, catch a glimpse of that amazing tour in the video belwo.