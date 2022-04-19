36,000-Mile 2000 Honda Civic Si Sells for $36,250, People Want Answers

You’re looking at a red Honda Civic Si made at the beginning of this millennium that managed to sell in 2022 for $1 for every mile it was driven since it was acquired in the U.S. by the original owner. The auctioning community is impressed, watchers are in disbelief, but there’s a good explanation for all this.
Isn’t it amazing how the used and classic car markets keep working impressively well despite so-called analysts telling everyone they should get ready to lose a lot of money with their “investment purchases?” Well, here’s another proof that auctioning a vehicle might take you to unexpected price levels.
This 2000 Honda Civic Si has its odometer showing almost 36,000 miles. It had only one owner from Oregon for two decades. It was bought by someone else two years ago with the sole purpose of selling it again, as the description on BaT shows.
The two-door boasts a 1.6-liter four-cylinder VTEC engine that’s connected to a five-speed manual gearbox. The car’s finished in Milano Red and has some options on it like the glass sunroof, cruise control, and a CD stereo from the factory. The current owner also has two keys, a complete service record, the warranty forms, and even the Monroney sticker. Moreover, it appears to have never been involved in an accident.
Also, nothing’s been modified on it. You could say this Honda might be the right fit for a museum, and you wouldn’t be wrong. The pictures show it – it looks like it just came out the factory gate.
The buyers started the bidding session for this unusually well-maintained car, also known as the EM1 Civic Si, at $15,000. Just one day later, the Honda reached the $27,000 threshold, while the digital hammer stopped the auction at $36,250.
The car had an original MSRP of $17,545 and it came with a full tank of gas for free. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $27,105 in today’s money.
If you’re surprised by the outcome, then you should know that a blue 2000 Honda Civic Si sold for $50,000 two years ago! There’s a community that formed around these vehicles that come from this period, and the members are very passionate about all-original models that haven’t gone through a modification process.
If you’re left speechless, you should see what others had to say. People on social media didn’t refrain from offering their take on the matter. Some bashed the buyer, others said the car can’t cost this much. Former EM1 Civic owners expressed regret about selling their two-decade-old cars on other websites for a lower asking price.
But the BaT community appears to be a little conflicted about what happened with the red 2000 Civic Si. One person said that “once you spend some time behind the wheel of an old Honda, you quickly realize that few have been able to create such a simple, well made and fun to drive machine.” They added that they’re “happy to see Civics getting some overdue love from a wider audience.”
Another watcher said the “bidding is crazy,” while others thought they were missing something important or very rare about the vehicle. Someone even said at the $30,000 price point that “it’s getting ridiculous.” They added, “these were good cars, but COME ON!”
At the end of the day, two parties made the deal they wanted and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The free market will always be free and, in some cases, filled with cool surprises.
Feel free to share your opinion in the comments down below. We’d love to hear from you!
This 2000 Honda Civic Si has its odometer showing almost 36,000 miles. It had only one owner from Oregon for two decades. It was bought by someone else two years ago with the sole purpose of selling it again, as the description on BaT shows.
The two-door boasts a 1.6-liter four-cylinder VTEC engine that’s connected to a five-speed manual gearbox. The car’s finished in Milano Red and has some options on it like the glass sunroof, cruise control, and a CD stereo from the factory. The current owner also has two keys, a complete service record, the warranty forms, and even the Monroney sticker. Moreover, it appears to have never been involved in an accident.
Also, nothing’s been modified on it. You could say this Honda might be the right fit for a museum, and you wouldn’t be wrong. The pictures show it – it looks like it just came out the factory gate.
The buyers started the bidding session for this unusually well-maintained car, also known as the EM1 Civic Si, at $15,000. Just one day later, the Honda reached the $27,000 threshold, while the digital hammer stopped the auction at $36,250.
The car had an original MSRP of $17,545 and it came with a full tank of gas for free. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $27,105 in today’s money.
If you’re surprised by the outcome, then you should know that a blue 2000 Honda Civic Si sold for $50,000 two years ago! There’s a community that formed around these vehicles that come from this period, and the members are very passionate about all-original models that haven’t gone through a modification process.
If you’re left speechless, you should see what others had to say. People on social media didn’t refrain from offering their take on the matter. Some bashed the buyer, others said the car can’t cost this much. Former EM1 Civic owners expressed regret about selling their two-decade-old cars on other websites for a lower asking price.
But the BaT community appears to be a little conflicted about what happened with the red 2000 Civic Si. One person said that “once you spend some time behind the wheel of an old Honda, you quickly realize that few have been able to create such a simple, well made and fun to drive machine.” They added that they’re “happy to see Civics getting some overdue love from a wider audience.”
Another watcher said the “bidding is crazy,” while others thought they were missing something important or very rare about the vehicle. Someone even said at the $30,000 price point that “it’s getting ridiculous.” They added, “these were good cars, but COME ON!”
At the end of the day, two parties made the deal they wanted and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The free market will always be free and, in some cases, filled with cool surprises.
Feel free to share your opinion in the comments down below. We’d love to hear from you!