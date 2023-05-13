$3.3M Original-Owner1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Has a Suspicious Mystery To Reveal

April 3, 1973, is a historic date for humanity; on that day, the first mobile telephone call was made in Manhattan, New York, USA. Half a century later, you're probably reading this article on one of the billions of devices resulting from that single act of telecom engineering. Oh, and on that same day, one of the last Ferrari 365 GTS/4 would meet its first owner. The two have never parted ways until now.

41 photos Photo: Tim Scott ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's