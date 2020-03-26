2nd of Only 4 Dodge Firearrows Ever Made Is Up for Grabs

One of the most notable names in the history of American car design is Virgil Exner. His arrival on the scene of car building is one of the reasons for a major shift in paradigm in the auto industry decades ago: the moment when cars stopped being made by engineers, and started being made by car designers.
A big fan of futuristic design lines, Exner had a soft spot for things like fins inspired by the aviation industry, lower rooflines, long hoods and so on. These ideas, and a host of others, were responsible for the creation of a great deal of crazy car concepts, many of which never made it into production.
The Dodge Firearrow is one such insane project that never came to be. Penned by Exner with the help of Ghia, the Firearrow got off the assembly lines in just four units: the first was the concept model, the second a convertible, the third a coupe, and the fourth a production-ready model.
The one we have in the gallery above is the second of the line, the convertible. It is presently listed as for sale as part of a Mecum collection (the car is not selling at an auction, but directly), and it looks just as amazing as it did back in the day when it rolled off the lines.
According to Mecum, the Firearrow we have here is a fully functional car. It is powered by a Red Ram Hemi V8 engine with a displacement of 241ci (3.9 liters) that develops 150 hp and is linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission.
Mecum does not say how much the current owner of the Firearrow expects to fetch for the II, but is the past is any indication, some big money will be involved. At previous auctions, Firearrows managed to fetch, repeatedly, in excess of $1 million.
The Dodge Firearrow is one such insane project that never came to be. Penned by Exner with the help of Ghia, the Firearrow got off the assembly lines in just four units: the first was the concept model, the second a convertible, the third a coupe, and the fourth a production-ready model.
The one we have in the gallery above is the second of the line, the convertible. It is presently listed as for sale as part of a Mecum collection (the car is not selling at an auction, but directly), and it looks just as amazing as it did back in the day when it rolled off the lines.
According to Mecum, the Firearrow we have here is a fully functional car. It is powered by a Red Ram Hemi V8 engine with a displacement of 241ci (3.9 liters) that develops 150 hp and is linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission.
Mecum does not say how much the current owner of the Firearrow expects to fetch for the II, but is the past is any indication, some big money will be involved. At previous auctions, Firearrows managed to fetch, repeatedly, in excess of $1 million.