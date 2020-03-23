1968 Shelby Mustang GT500 Restoration Packs Extreme Hardware

The names Mustang and Shelby have been tied to one another for decades, ever since the American engineer got involved with the Blue Oval to take its racing aspirations to new heights. And despite the man having left us some eight years ago, his legacy endures, and will probably do so for more time to come.
One of the most extreme creations of the Shelby-Ford team up is the Mustang GT500. First introduced in the second part of the 1960 as mostly a styling upgrade of the stock Mustang, the line would soon grow into a new breed of performance cars, one that in the summer of 2019 would give birth to the most powerful, fastest and advanced GT500 ever made.
Before getting here, though, the range had to pass through 52 years and six generations, and the Mustang we have here is a nod to the version that started it all.
Officially a 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500 re-creation, the car we have in the gallery above is scheduled to go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction in October, complete with looks to die for and extreme hardware.
Under the fully restored Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes body the builders hid a rebuilt 428 ci (7.0-liter) V8 engine of unspecified power, working together with a 5-speed manual transmission.
The degree of technical modifications made to the car are extensive. The engine comes with Edelbrock aluminum heads and manifold and Holley 750 cfm carburetor. The rear end was narrowed 1 inch on each side to make room for the larger tires fitted on the car, and the suspension comes with inner shock towers, lower control arms and a custom-made 1.5-inch sway bar on heim joints.
As most other cars on the lot on a Barrett-Jackson auction, this one too sells with no reserve, meaning there is no telling how much it would go for.
