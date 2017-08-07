2JZ-Engined Lamborghini Gallardo Is the JDM Swap from Hell, Has Huge Turbo

Why would anybody scrap the V10 heart of a Lamborghini Gallardo to make room for a 2JZ mill? In the realm of engine swaps, such questions don't make too much sense.

Sure, such a mix might sound like it's not real, but you'll get to see the contraption we're talking about in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Judging by the size of the turbo strapped to the



Alas, the footage doesn't exactly qualify for a proper walkaround (James May might have no issue with it, though, and here's



For instance - does this 2JZ-GTE swap involve a switch from all-wheel-drive to a rear-paw setup? After all, activities involving generous slip angles would only come natural when dealing with such a



Of course, this could always be a kit car. You see, while the nose of the car and its side seem to show an actual Sant'Agata Bolognese beast, the rear end looks like it has aftermarket written all over it.



Then again, the cabin once again tips the balance towards a genuine Raging Bull, even through the interior of the car had clearly seen better details.



Here's to hoping somebody will give this velocity tool the attention it deserves and we'll get to see the thing putting its Toyota power to work. Heck, we can almost hear the BOW soundtrack. So yes, we'll let the JDM stereotypes take over from this point on...



