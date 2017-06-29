James May Does Ferrari 308 GTB Walkaround by... Walking Around It

The car walkaround craze has come and gone, replaced by the vlog and the 360-degree video. But James May only just head about it and decided to do a walkaround of the Ferrari 308 GTB.

Unless we are mistaken, this is actually his car, and if he remembered to talk, James would point out that the standard 14-inch wheels are correct, down to the big rubber. Originally, the car came with some optional 15-inch alloys which he didn't like and had changed. We've even found a video of him driving the car around London back in May.



So he sold it and bought a Ferrari instead. Mind you, it's not one of those fancy twin-turbo 700 horsepower monsters with body kits. No, the 308 is a child of the late 70's and produces around 250 horsepower. It also makes a sweet noise from the carburetors.



The Ferrari 308 may have been shadowed in the 1980s by headline supercars like the 288 GTO and F40. The B at the end of its name stands for Berlinetta, which is Italian for the little saloon. However, the upside to all that is that it's pretty cheap to buy.



