2050 Chevrolet Corvette Drops Mid-Engine Layout, Goes for Electric Drive

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette is still fresh on the market, and for the first time just as Zora Arkus-Duntov envisioned it, with a mid-engine layout. But back when the Belgian-born American engineer was busy giving birth to the sports car, the world didn’t have electric drives.
Now we do, and as electric cars are becoming increasingly commonplace, it’s hard not to think of a day when pretty much all the nameplates we have around today will use electricity as a power source. On their part, carmakers are making no secret of the fact that this is the direction they are heading.
Of course, the complete switch from ICE to electricity will not happen overnight. We’re still at a moment in time when carmakers are just inventing new nameplates to enter the world as EVs, and only in some cases, existing ones are getting fully electrified versions.
For special cars such as the Corvette, that means an electric drivetrain is out of the question, at least for the foreseeable future. But is the year 2050 in the foreseeable future?
Probably not, if we are to trust Australian insurance company Budget Direct. The group’s latest batch of renderings is dedicated to "7 cars that will never die," including the Mustang we talked about last week, and this here Corvette.
The renderers say they took inspiration from “the general evolution of America’s homegrown supercar” and the current mid-engine layout but opted to imagine it with an electric drivetrain that can comprise “two or four electric motors and a long-range battery pack.”
Looking at the front end, you could be tricked by the large openings that there’s an ICE mill hiding in there, but it isn’t. Those vents, they say, “are responsible for cooling the high-output rear electric motors and battery pack.”
Then again, this is a rendering, and no one is stopping us from imagining whatever we want under the hood.
