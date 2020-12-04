Electric 2050 Ford Mustang Has Mach-E Face, Proper 2-Door Fastback Body

Ford rocked the world about a year ago, when it released its first fully-electric SUV. The shock did not come as a result of a Blue Oval machine being powered by electrons, but because of the name it wears: Mustang.
Sure, Mach-E was thrown in there to accompany the new vehicle into the world, but all of a sudden fans were faced with a Mustang like no other in history: a five-door SUV, and not even a regular, ICE-powered one.
The Internet was ablaze for a few weeks at the end of 2019, with many throwing into the fight arguments both in favor and against the newcomer being part of the iconic muscle/pony family. That storm has since died down, but it will likely reignite once the SUV is out and about in customers' hands, and most likely will be pitted against both other EVs (read Tesla) and its two-door, fossil fuel eating siblings.
Until then though (we should start getting such vids in the spring months of next year), we can take some time and look at how someone envisioned the Mustang of the year 2050 would be like, if the moniker makes it that far.
The work of renderers from Australian insurance company Budget Direct, this here photo shows one way the Mustang story could play out decades from now.
Heavily inspired by the current Mach-E (the front end belongs to the SUV, obviously), the Mustang sports aggressive lines and cuts all over its fastback body, two-doors, and a very leaned-forward, muscular stance.
Because this is a rendering, there’s nothing really under its hood. The authors say they envisioned it as an electric vehicle, taking not only the face of the Mach-E, but also an evolution of its current powertrain.
But thanks to this being a rendering, we could imagine power comes from whatever hardware makes us tick.
