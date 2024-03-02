2028 VW Scirocco Sips Digital Electrons Using the Porsche 718 Boxster EV's Platform

After three generations, with a long hiatus between the second and the third, Volkswagen pulled the plug on the Scirocco. This happened in 2017, when the last one rolled off the line, sharing its nuts and bolts with the Golf Mk6 and other similarly-sized models made by the Group.
Nowadays, you can pick up a third-gen VW Scirocco for a few thousand dollars, depending on the configuration and how well it has been preserved. But if the latest report is correct, then you will soon be able to buy a brand-new one, albeit for a few tens of thousands of dollars.
An online rumor states that the nameplate could return to the German brand's portfolio. The marque might build it on the PPE architecture or a slightly modified version. The platform is the same one that will be used by the next-gen Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman, which will feature battery-electric propulsion. It should also be utilized by the upcoming Audi TT and one Cupra, previewed by the Dark Rebel Concept.
Word on the street is that a potentially new Volkswagen Scirocco will feature dual electric motors fed by a slim battery pack. If it indeed gets the green light for production, then we expect it to be positioned slightly above the next-gen Golf, which will also go down the all-quiet route and is said to retire the current ID.3 and below the upcoming Boxster and Cayman duo.
If the new Scirocco gets approved, then it should reach production by 2028. By then, the new Boxster and Cayman EVs will be a few years old. But what will it look like? No one truly knows, as the design is far from being finalized, if it happens, that is. However, since this report has started circulating, several rendering artists have given it a shot at trying to imagine it.
One of the latest we came across was shared by vburlapp on social media recently. The pixel manipulator gave it a sleek appearance with a full-width light bar up front and slender clusters, soft lines running across its length, muscular fenders, hidden door handles, and a few other bits and bobs. If anything, this unofficial take on it kind of looks like a VW Golf from the future with a crossover-y flair, and we don't think the actual car will resemble it.
An online rumor states that the nameplate could return to the German brand's portfolio. The marque might build it on the PPE architecture or a slightly modified version. The platform is the same one that will be used by the next-gen Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman, which will feature battery-electric propulsion. It should also be utilized by the upcoming Audi TT and one Cupra, previewed by the Dark Rebel Concept.
Word on the street is that a potentially new Volkswagen Scirocco will feature dual electric motors fed by a slim battery pack. If it indeed gets the green light for production, then we expect it to be positioned slightly above the next-gen Golf, which will also go down the all-quiet route and is said to retire the current ID.3 and below the upcoming Boxster and Cayman duo.
The company has announced that the GTI and R monikers will survive in the EV future, so chances are the upcoming Scirocco will make use of them. Nevertheless, we wouldn't be surprised if it launches with a single-motor setup to keep the pricing in check and make it available to a broader audience, though the upper specs will likely get bi-motors with all-wheel drive.
If the new Scirocco gets approved, then it should reach production by 2028. By then, the new Boxster and Cayman EVs will be a few years old. But what will it look like? No one truly knows, as the design is far from being finalized, if it happens, that is. However, since this report has started circulating, several rendering artists have given it a shot at trying to imagine it.
One of the latest we came across was shared by vburlapp on social media recently. The pixel manipulator gave it a sleek appearance with a full-width light bar up front and slender clusters, soft lines running across its length, muscular fenders, hidden door handles, and a few other bits and bobs. If anything, this unofficial take on it kind of looks like a VW Golf from the future with a crossover-y flair, and we don't think the actual car will resemble it.