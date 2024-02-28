2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Spied Winter Testing, Prototype Has Four-Wheel Steering

Remember when Stuttgart's favorite son announced that it would go fully electric by 2030 in markets where conditions allow? In light of many governments – especially in Europe – reevaluating their planned bans on the sale of new combustion-powered vehicles, Merc decided to back off. The German automaker has also recognized that demand for electric vehicles in 2030 may not be as high as originally anticipated.

14 photos Photo: TFLnow on YouTube