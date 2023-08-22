2024 Toyota Tundra Goes Official, Trailhunter and TRD PreRunner Still Nowhere to Be Seen

Toyota unleashed the Tundra Trailhunter Concept in November 2022. After said trim level was confirmed for the all-new Tacoma, everyone and their dog expected the Tundra to receive this overlading specification for the 2024 model year.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, Toyota couldn't be bothered. The Tundra isn't available in TRD PreRunner flavor either, but on the upside, the 2024 model year can be specified with a 3.0-inch suspension lift kit from the factory. Off-road goodies further include the TRD Off-Road Package, which is now available on Platinum 4WD pickups.
What else is new? As per the press release attached below, the Nightshade Package adds black accents to the already good-looking Tundra. The black makeover comprises the over fenders, grille, mirror caps, 20-inch wheels, and exterior badges. Only available on Limited 2WD and 4WD pickups, this package can be selected with most exterior colors.
The list includes Blueprint, Lunar Rock, Supersonic Red, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Ice Cap, and Wind Chill Pearl. If you know your Tundras well, the only exterior color missing is Solar Octane, which carries a retail price of $450 at press time.
Speaking of colors, the TRD Pro grade is available in Terra. While it may be exclusive to the TRD Pro, said color isn't listed by the online configurator at the moment of reporting. Produced exclusively in the United States, the 2024 model year Tundra stickers at $39,965 for the SR 2WD or $57,625 for the Limited 2WD with the i-FORCE MAX setup.
i-FORCE MAX is Toyota's rather pompous way of saying hybrid. This powertrain brings together a twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor, which is located in the 10-speed transmission's bellhousing. A 288-volt battery resides under the rear seat. Depending on trim level, i-FORCE MAX trucks can be had with bed lengths of either 5.5 or 6.5 feet.
As you can already tell by now, pricing went up across the board. The SR is $1,000 pricier than before, whereas the better-equipped SR5 is $3,080 more expensive. The Limited went up by a staggering $3,340, whereas the Platinum and 1794 Edition are precisely $1,000 pricier than before.
The TRD Pro is $1,210 more, and the luxury-oriented yet slow-selling Capstone trim level costs $1,200 more. Toyota mentions up to 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilograms) of towing capacity for the 2024 model as if that's new, but it isn't. The 2022 model year, as in the first of the third-gen Tundra, could also tow 12,000 pounds when properly equipped.
Care to guess how the competition stacks up? For starters, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 can pull 13,300 pounds (6,033 kilograms). The Ram 1500 is rated at 12,750 pounds (5,783 kilograms), and the Ford F-150 is king of the half-ton segment with 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) to its name. To whom it may concern, the 2024 model year Nissan Titan and Titan XD are rated at 9,290 and 11,050 pounds (4,214 and 5,012 kilograms), respectively.
