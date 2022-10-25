2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Heads to Michigan for Testing With Longer Wheelbase

More on this:

1 Full-Size Toyota Grand Highlander 8-Seat CUV Unofficially Depicted in Posh Colors

2 Europe's Toyota Highlander Becomes Smarter for 2023 With New Technology Gear

3 2024 Lexus TX Flagship Crossover Reportedly in the Works as BMW X7 Rival

4 2022 Toyota Highlander Adds More Content, Welcomes Hybrid-Only Bronze Edition

5 Here’s Why Toyota's Highlander Is One of the Safest Vehicles You Can Buy in 2021