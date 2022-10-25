2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Heads to Michigan for Testing With Longer Wheelbase

Almost two years ago, Toyota filed a trademark for the Grand Highlander name with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), and now, our spy photographers nabbed a longer version of the Highlander testing in the open.
Spied in a premiere, in Michigan, this prototype looks like a bigger variant of the popular crossover. As a result, it ticks the ‘Grand’ box, so in all likelihood, we are looking at the three-row Highlander.
Set to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Atlas, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and other big crossovers, the Toyota Grand Highlander is currently wrapped in thick camo. Nonetheless, even so, it is clear that it has more inches between the axles than the normal Highlander, as well as a longer rear overhang, and bigger three-quarter panels, and windows.
This will open up more space behind the second row for the third row of seats, and with the latter folded down, it will have a bigger trunk capacity – unless that back end features a fake hunch on the scooped prototype. And speaking of the usual cladding, and the thick camouflage, it is unclear how much it will look like the current Highlander, but in all likelihood, it might at least share some of the traits at the front and rear.
Under the hood, the Toyota Grand Highlander is expected to launch with the same powertrains as its shorter sibling, which vary depending on the market. Still, we will find out everything there is to know about it in the coming months, when it is believed to premiere, before arriving at dealers as a 2024 model. On a final note, it is understood that Lexus will launch its own version of the Grand Highlander for people who want more comfort out of their three-row crossover, and it could be christened the TX.
