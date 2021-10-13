A Look Back at the Citroen DS: Arguably the Most Innovative Car Ever Built

2022 Toyota Highlander Adds More Content, Welcomes Hybrid-Only Bronze Edition

Known as the Kluger in Australia, the Highlander was redesigned two years ago with new underpinnings, a posher interior, and highly efficient powertrains. For the 2022 model year, Toyota couldn’t make a case for anything other than small equipment changes and a visual package. 38 photos FWD and AWD grades.



Essentially a visual package as previously stated, the Bronze Edition can be yours from $43,880 and $45,480 sans taxes. What do you get for your hard-earned bucks? “Designed with sophistication in mind” according to the press release, this fellow can be specified in Cement, Wind Chill Pearl, or Midnight Black Metallic with bronze-colored accents both inside and out.



The 18-inch bronze wheels are complemented by lots of bronze interior stitching, illuminated sills, and SofTex-trimmed seats with fabric inserts. Unique floor mats and cargo mats embroidered with a special bronze logo also need to be mentioned, along with goodies from the Highlander XLE.



More specifically, customers are offered standard features like a 10-way power driver seat with memory, in-dash ambient lighting, puddle lamps with the Highlander logo, 1,500-watt/120-volt power outlets for camping equipment and other whatnots, rain-sensing wipers, a hands-free power tailgate, and a digital rearview mirror. For 2022, every single trim level also flaunts the TSS 2.5+ active safety features like full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control and the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.



If fuel economy is very high on your priorities list, 36 miles per gallon (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) is the combined rating for the front-wheel-drive hybrid. Opting for all-wheel drive results in 35 mpg (6.7 l/100 km), which still is pretty amazing for a mid-size crossover with three-row seating.

