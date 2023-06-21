2024 MINI JCW 1TO6 Coming Stateside With Exorbitantly High MSRP

Referred to as 1to6 in press materials for European markets, the 1TO6 for the United States of America has been confirmed to cost a whopping $45,300 (sans $995 for the destination charge). Based on the Iconic trim level, this limited-run model is a three-door hatchback that costs more than an FL5 CTR.
Part of the reason why the 1TO6 is ridiculously expensive is MINI, a BMW-owned automaker that likes to squeeze customers like crazy. On the other hand, only 999 will be produced. In addition to Europe and the United States of America, the only other markets getting the 1TO6 are Canada and Mexico. It's not known how many of those 999 will be offered stateside, but nevertheless, don't expect to see one in traffic on a daily basis. MINI, for that matter, doesn't sell too many vehicles in the US of A due to a number of reasons.
First and foremost, hatchbacks aren't exactly popular with American drivers. But more importantly, the high prices and notoriously bad reliability of BMW-era MINIs put off many prospective customers from ever considering this marque for their next car.
The Hardtop 2 Door currently goes for $25,800 in this part of the world, as in $3,205 more than a Ford Maverick. Even the Hyundai Santa Cruz is $100 less at press time, which boggles the mind given how much more car you're getting for those green dollar bills. The John Cooper Works range kicks off at $35,400, and the Iconic trim adds $7,400 to the final price.
Does it even come as a surprise MINI sold 29,504 vehicles in the United States last year? Criticism aside, this 1TO6 special edition thingy might be MINI's final production vehicle with a manual transmission. It's in the name, with the British company referring to the joys of going through every gear by doing the work yourself with your left foot and right hand.
Both the hatchback and Countryman are due a ground-up redesign, and every single press material released by MINI thus far doesn't mention the availability of a manual not even once. The Clubman is going the way of the dodo in favor of the Aceman, a small zero-emission sport utility vehicle. In other words, the manual is a goner from MINI's lineup even though we're still waiting for confirmation in this regard.
It's also worth noting that BMW M will discontinue the manual by decade's end. It will most probably be canned with the second-generation M2, whose ZF-supplied manual transmission is an option in the UK.
Easy to differentiate from other special editions of the JCW three-door hatchback, the 1TO6 is available to preorder on a first-come-first-served basis. Those intending to pony up the aforementioned money first need to put down a $500 deposit with MINI USA to secure their place in the line.
