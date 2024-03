2024 Lotus Emeya 'Hyper-GT' European Pricing Revealed, Tesla Doesn't Need to Worry

SUV

EV

AWD

kW

Tesla is the go-to electric vehicle manufacturer at the moment. Naturally, its huge success attracts a lot of attention, and everyone wants a piece of its zero emissions pie . In America, startups like Lucid have prepared an answer in the form of its Air sedan and Gravity, but over in Europe, things were moving a bit slower when it came to flagship-level models. There are ideas like the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan and SUV siblings, but they're a bit poorly executed and obviously inspired by the aero looks of the Tesla Model S and Model X.Well, Lotus – which is renowned for lightweight sports cars rather than big sales – had the quirky idea that it could also compete with Tesla for a piece of themarket. As such, it now has two models produced in China: the Eletre British-Chinese electric full-size luxury crossover SUV showcased for the first time in 2022 and the recent Emeya five-door liftback grand tourer that was unveiled in September 2023. The strategy is well executed, according to Lotus – they're attacking the Model X and Model S first, including with new 450-kW DC fast chargers that are ideal for vehicles with 800V+ architectures.On the other hand, the pricing isn't stellar, at least if we talk about the newly announced Emeya configurator. At 'home' in the UK, the GT with "unrivaled world-class performance, handling, range, charging, cabin space, and trunk space" kicks off at no less than £94,950, and since there are three models available, the Emeya S jumps to £107,450 whereas the top Emeya R starts from no less than £129,950. The comparison with the Tesla Model S in the UK is a bit of a stretch because only left-hand-drive inventory models are available, but as a side note, they start from £86,990 (Dual Motor) and stop at £106,390 for the mighty Plaid.Meanwhile, Lotus promotes a starting price of €106,400 on the Old Continent, which is over $116k at the current exchange rate. For reference, the Tesla Model S kicks off at home in the United States at $75k! Even if we take Germany's pricing into account, as this is the biggest car market in Europe, Emeya still comes out more expensive – Tesla declares a starting MSRP of €95k, and the Plaid is almost €110k while the Emeya S is announced from €126,950 and Emeya R goes to no less than €150,990.Lotus probably hopes for the best and has already launched the 'hyper-GT' in China earlier in January 2024 with first UK and European customers set to receive their expensive EVs with up to 905 horsepower (and a zero to 62 mph/100 kph sprint in less than 2.8 seconds – Model S plaid does it in 2.1 seconds) and recharging rates of up to 350(10-80% SoC in 18 minutes)sometime during the third quarter of the year.