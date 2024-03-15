2024 KTM RC 8C Comes Back to Haunt Track Riders, Only 100 People to Get Their Hands on It

Over the past two years, the Austrians from KTM found a sick pleasure in releasing a special breed of motorcycle so rare that it only satisfies a few riders, and leaves all others drooling in delight and despair. It's the RC 8C monster of a machine I'm talking about, a track-only beauty on two wheels so special it will likely develop a cult following over the next few years.
KTM first released this supersport beast as a 2022 model year, selling the entire batch of 100 units in just four minutes and 32 seconds. Then, a year later, a new iteration of the motorcycle, this time made in a run of 200 units, was gone from the bike maker's books even faster, in two minutes and 38 seconds.
On two previous occasions, KTM announced the RC 8C in the summer of 2021 and then in the fall of 2022, so imagine our surprise when so soon in the new year we got word of the 2024 model year iteration of the motorcycle making its way out in the open.
It was in this second week of March that the Austrians announced the arrival of the track-bred beast. And it will be on March 20 when the order books will open, leaving us all dying to see how fast the entire run of 100 units (that's how many are planned for this year) will be gone this time.
Just like before, the bike is the creation of KTM with help from Kramer Motorcycles, a German maker of race-ready bikes. And even if the specifications are not all that different from what came before, the rarity of the ride still makes it highly desirable.
The skeleton of the motorcycle is made up of a 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame, specifically made with circuit use in mind. The backbone was fitted with the best hardware KTM has at its disposal for use in racing.
Take the suspension system, for instance. Of WP make, it comprises a 43 mm WP Apex Pro closed cartridge fork at the front, and a WP Apex Pro shock with a remote preload adjuster at the rear.
Over all of that KTM and Kramer fitted bodywork made of kevlar and carbon, with styling inspired by the RC16. The fuel tank and body panels are of the quick-release variety, because seconds are very precious in racing.
Inside the frame KTM installed the already impressive LC8c parallel-twin engine, also deployed in previous iterations of the RC 8C. The powerplant is fitted with an Akrapovic racing exhaust system and an equally capable air box and air filter.
In this configuration, it is capable of developing 133 horsepower, and that means the motorcycle, which weighs 142 kg (313 pounds dry), achieves a rather impressive power-to-weight ratio.
Because it is meant to be used on the track, the motorcycle also boasts an AIM MXS dashboard and data logger with built-in GPS functionality. This allows the rider to see on a 5-inch TFT screen a wealth of data relating to the bike's performance, but also record stats for later analysis.
As said, KTM will open the order books for the 2024 RC 8C on March 20, starting at 15:00 CET. It will do so for customers in Europe, the USA, Mexico, Canada, and South Africa and will only allow the bikes to be reserved online. A reservation fee of 1,000 euros (or equivalent) is required to complete the process, as is the selection of a dealer for KTM to know where to ship the motorcycle.
In return, riders will get access to "the most exclusive handover on the planet," highlighted by a personalized track setup session, private dinner, and meet and greet. Thrown into the fight are also an exclusive track day experience with "KTM racing royalty" and laps in a KTM X-Bow.
For the Portuguese event, whose exact date was not announced, the Austrian bike maker also promises the unveiling of "something super-special as a world-exclusive preview of what is to come from the brand for the future."
We will keep an eye out for more details on that and report back when we learn more. In the meantime, you can place your bets on how long it will take KTM to sell the entire batch of 2024 RC 8C motorcycles. My personal guess is under two minutes.
On two previous occasions, KTM announced the RC 8C in the summer of 2021 and then in the fall of 2022, so imagine our surprise when so soon in the new year we got word of the 2024 model year iteration of the motorcycle making its way out in the open.
It was in this second week of March that the Austrians announced the arrival of the track-bred beast. And it will be on March 20 when the order books will open, leaving us all dying to see how fast the entire run of 100 units (that's how many are planned for this year) will be gone this time.
Just like before, the bike is the creation of KTM with help from Kramer Motorcycles, a German maker of race-ready bikes. And even if the specifications are not all that different from what came before, the rarity of the ride still makes it highly desirable.
The skeleton of the motorcycle is made up of a 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame, specifically made with circuit use in mind. The backbone was fitted with the best hardware KTM has at its disposal for use in racing.
Take the suspension system, for instance. Of WP make, it comprises a 43 mm WP Apex Pro closed cartridge fork at the front, and a WP Apex Pro shock with a remote preload adjuster at the rear.
This system is used to hold in place and guide lightweight Dymag wheels wearing Pirelli race tires. Keeping them in check is a hell of a braking system supplied by Brembo that comprises stuff like Moto GP-derived cylinders, Stylema front calipers, and floating brake discs.
Over all of that KTM and Kramer fitted bodywork made of kevlar and carbon, with styling inspired by the RC16. The fuel tank and body panels are of the quick-release variety, because seconds are very precious in racing.
Inside the frame KTM installed the already impressive LC8c parallel-twin engine, also deployed in previous iterations of the RC 8C. The powerplant is fitted with an Akrapovic racing exhaust system and an equally capable air box and air filter.
In this configuration, it is capable of developing 133 horsepower, and that means the motorcycle, which weighs 142 kg (313 pounds dry), achieves a rather impressive power-to-weight ratio.
Because it is meant to be used on the track, the motorcycle also boasts an AIM MXS dashboard and data logger with built-in GPS functionality. This allows the rider to see on a 5-inch TFT screen a wealth of data relating to the bike's performance, but also record stats for later analysis.
As said, KTM will open the order books for the 2024 RC 8C on March 20, starting at 15:00 CET. It will do so for customers in Europe, the USA, Mexico, Canada, and South Africa and will only allow the bikes to be reserved online. A reservation fee of 1,000 euros (or equivalent) is required to complete the process, as is the selection of a dealer for KTM to know where to ship the motorcycle.
Alternatively, customers could opt to have their RC 8C handed over at Portimao, Portugal, during an impressive event KTM plans there. To take part, however, people will also have to purchase the Race Parts Package, the value of which was not disclosed.
In return, riders will get access to "the most exclusive handover on the planet," highlighted by a personalized track setup session, private dinner, and meet and greet. Thrown into the fight are also an exclusive track day experience with "KTM racing royalty" and laps in a KTM X-Bow.
For the Portuguese event, whose exact date was not announced, the Austrian bike maker also promises the unveiling of "something super-special as a world-exclusive preview of what is to come from the brand for the future."
We will keep an eye out for more details on that and report back when we learn more. In the meantime, you can place your bets on how long it will take KTM to sell the entire batch of 2024 RC 8C motorcycles. My personal guess is under two minutes.