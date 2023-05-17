2024 Ineos Grenadier "Station Wagon" Starts at $71,500 in the US

Many people said the new Defender would be perfect had the British automaker named it anything else. They're not wrong, yet they are somewhat off the mark as well. It's hard to accept a body-on-frame icon going unibody but do bear in mind that the Defender for the 21st century is more than capable off the beaten path without compromising luxury or ride quality.
Those who still prefer the good ol' ways of doing off-road sport utility vehicles have a few alternatives. The closest to the body-on-frame Defender is the Grenadier, which is heading to the United States from $71,500 as a Station Wagon. Don't let this moniker distract you because that's another way of saying five seats in a sport utility vehicle. The order books are opening on May 31, with first deliveries planned for Q4.
The price shown by the online configurator is the MSRP, which doesn't include taxes and optional extras. In terms of gas mileage, you should look forward to 15 miles per gallon (15.6 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. EPA certification is now underway according to Ineos.
Three versions of the Grenadier are in the offing for the 2024 model year, beginning with the $71,500 Station Wagon Grenadier. The Grenadier-based Trailmaster Edition and Fieldmaster Edition both retail at $79,190 sans the $1,600 destination freight charge.
It's pretty clear that we're dealing with more cash than Land Rover wants for a brand-new Defender. The 90 costs $56,400 at press time, followed by $60,600 for the 110 and $69,100 for the 130 version. The question is, what are you getting for your money with the Grenadier? For starters, a six-pot mill.
Over in Europe, two BMW-sourced lumps are offered in the guise of the B57 turbo diesel and B58 turbo gasser. The United States and Canadian markets get only the latter, tuned to 282 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque in this application. By comparison, the Defender 130 comes with a turbocharged inline-six mild hybrid that makes 296 horsepower and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) on full song.
The Station Wagon Grenadier further sweetens the deal with a locking center differential, solid axles, and something called Utility Trim. If you want black leather, that'll be $2,000 extra. Black and Gray leather is also two grand, whereas heated front seats add $535 to the tally. Fieldmaster combines the rugged capability of the Station Wagon with some luxury items, and its name comes from the Belstaff Fieldmaster Jacket. Some of its highlights include Safari Windows, carpeted floor mats, leather upholstery, and heated seats. The Trailmaster stands out, for it features the Rough Pack completely as standard.
As implied, Rough Pack includes BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber boots. E-locking front and rear diffs are included, plus utility belts for exterior storage, a raised air intake, and an auxiliary battery located under the rear seat.
Not a direct competitor to the Land Rover Defender, the Grenadier is certain to attract quite a few customers who prefer the no-nonsense ruggedness of a BOF SUV. More than 7,500 deposit holders are currently waiting to lock in their orders.
