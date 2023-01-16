2023 DS 3 Launched as the French Company's Answer to the Likes of the Audi Q2

More on this:

1 DS 3 Facelift Bows in Paris Motor Show, Looks Refreshed and Stylish

2 The New 2023 DS 3: Another Delightful, Quirky French Crossover Americans Can't Buy

3 The Tiny Premium Crossover You Probably Forgot Exists Is Getting a Nose Job

4 2022 DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Promises More Driving Range

5 DS 3 Crossback Faubourg Has Chic Looks, Largest Infotainment Screen in the Segment