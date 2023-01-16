2023 DS 3 Launched as the French Company's Answer to the Likes of the Audi Q2

Unveiled last year, and launched in mainland Europe shortly after, the 2023 DS 3 has now gone on sale in the United Kingdom. The crossover is offered with two gasoline engines, and a pure electric version, in four trim levels.
The lineup comprises the Performance Line, Performance Line +, Rivoli, and Opera. All of them are offered with the PureTech 130 automatic and zero-emission E-Tense powertrains, and the entry-level also comes with the PureTech 100 manual.
Pricing kicks off at £25,900 (equal to $31,642) for the PureTech 100 Performance Line, and the PureTech 130 and E-Tense variants start at £28,500 ($34,819) and £37,200 ($45,448) respectively. The Performance Line + can be ordered from £30,500 ($37,262) with the gasoline engine, and £39,200 ($47,891) with the electric powertrain, and the Rivoli starts at £31,000 ($37,873) and £39,700 ($48,502) respectively. For the top-of-the-line Opera, you are looking at a minimum of £34,000 ($41,538) with the gasoline, and £42,700 ($52,167) with the EV drivetrain.
In the most basic offering, the DS 3 features the black Alcantara interior, 17-inch alloys, 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and keyless go. The Performance Line + brings 18-inch wheels, keyless entry, aluminum sports pedals, and the DS Iris System, with 3D connected navigation, and natural voice recognition.
Choosing the Rivoli variant will get you different 18-inch alloys, as well as chrome inserts in the grille, and shiny DS badges, and Basalt Black Mistral leather upholstery on the inside. Last but not least, the Opera adds different leather upholstery, electric, heated, and massaging front seats, head-up display, wireless charging pad, reversing camera, front parking sensors, and more driving assistance gear, including advanced emergency braking, blind spot detection, and extended traffic sign recognition.
The most humble engine is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline, making 101 ps (100 hp/74 kW) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The other unit fed by dead dinosaurs produces 131 ps (129 hp/96 kW) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft), and is hooked up to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Both of them feature turbocharging, and the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is dealt with in 10.9 seconds in the former and 9.2 seconds in the latter. Top speed is rated at 180 kph (112 mph) and 200 kph (124 mph) respectively.
Fed by a 54 kWh battery pack, the electric motor in the DS 3 E-Tense generates 155 ps (153 hp/115 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque. It enables a driving range of 401 km (249 miles) on the WLTP cycle, and it can be juiced up from 0 to 100% in 5 hours and 45 minutes at 11 kW. From 10 to 80%, it can be charged in 30 minutes, DS states.
Pricing kicks off at £25,900 (equal to $31,642) for the PureTech 100 Performance Line, and the PureTech 130 and E-Tense variants start at £28,500 ($34,819) and £37,200 ($45,448) respectively. The Performance Line + can be ordered from £30,500 ($37,262) with the gasoline engine, and £39,200 ($47,891) with the electric powertrain, and the Rivoli starts at £31,000 ($37,873) and £39,700 ($48,502) respectively. For the top-of-the-line Opera, you are looking at a minimum of £34,000 ($41,538) with the gasoline, and £42,700 ($52,167) with the EV drivetrain.
In the most basic offering, the DS 3 features the black Alcantara interior, 17-inch alloys, 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and keyless go. The Performance Line + brings 18-inch wheels, keyless entry, aluminum sports pedals, and the DS Iris System, with 3D connected navigation, and natural voice recognition.
Choosing the Rivoli variant will get you different 18-inch alloys, as well as chrome inserts in the grille, and shiny DS badges, and Basalt Black Mistral leather upholstery on the inside. Last but not least, the Opera adds different leather upholstery, electric, heated, and massaging front seats, head-up display, wireless charging pad, reversing camera, front parking sensors, and more driving assistance gear, including advanced emergency braking, blind spot detection, and extended traffic sign recognition.
The most humble engine is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline, making 101 ps (100 hp/74 kW) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The other unit fed by dead dinosaurs produces 131 ps (129 hp/96 kW) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft), and is hooked up to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Both of them feature turbocharging, and the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is dealt with in 10.9 seconds in the former and 9.2 seconds in the latter. Top speed is rated at 180 kph (112 mph) and 200 kph (124 mph) respectively.
Fed by a 54 kWh battery pack, the electric motor in the DS 3 E-Tense generates 155 ps (153 hp/115 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque. It enables a driving range of 401 km (249 miles) on the WLTP cycle, and it can be juiced up from 0 to 100% in 5 hours and 45 minutes at 11 kW. From 10 to 80%, it can be charged in 30 minutes, DS states.