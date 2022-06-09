The Tiny Premium Crossover You Probably Forgot Exists Is Getting a Nose Job

In today’s crossover-infested world, it’s easy to forget that some models actually exist, but that doesn’t mean that they’re bad, in the obvious bad way.
Take the DS 3 Crossoback for instance, whose production kicked off at the Poissy plant in France four years ago. If you’re like us, then you probably haven’t thought about it at all, but that’s okay, because Stellantis, DS’ parent company, has, so they have started working on its mid-cycle refresh.
Spied in what is believed to be a premiere, it has a camouflaged front end to hide the changes. These will revolve around the headlights, bumper and grille, yet don’t expect anything radical, as even with the restyle, it will fly under the radar to the untrained eye, compared to its predecessor. The same can be said about the rear, which didn’t feature any wraps whatsoever. Still, look for new taillight graphics at least, and maybe a new bumper, and diffuser.
The French company’s quirky small crossover is understood to get a few updates in the cabin too. Here, DS might focus on the technology features, with the facelifted DS 3 Sportback likely getting new software for the infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster. The head-up display might be updated too, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it launches with new upholstery and trim options, retaining the overall premium feel.
Since this is a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation, it will retain the EMP1 platform, otherwise shared with different vehicles made under Stellantis’ umbrella, from the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, and Mokka, to the Peugeot 208, 2008, and Citroen C3. The engine family will likely carry over, though DS might make them more frugal, and less polluting. The battery-electric variant will soldier on. As for the unveiling date, it’s obviously unknown at this point, yet it might launch in Europe sometime next year.
Spied in what is believed to be a premiere, it has a camouflaged front end to hide the changes. These will revolve around the headlights, bumper and grille, yet don’t expect anything radical, as even with the restyle, it will fly under the radar to the untrained eye, compared to its predecessor. The same can be said about the rear, which didn’t feature any wraps whatsoever. Still, look for new taillight graphics at least, and maybe a new bumper, and diffuser.
The French company’s quirky small crossover is understood to get a few updates in the cabin too. Here, DS might focus on the technology features, with the facelifted DS 3 Sportback likely getting new software for the infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster. The head-up display might be updated too, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it launches with new upholstery and trim options, retaining the overall premium feel.
Since this is a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation, it will retain the EMP1 platform, otherwise shared with different vehicles made under Stellantis’ umbrella, from the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, and Mokka, to the Peugeot 208, 2008, and Citroen C3. The engine family will likely carry over, though DS might make them more frugal, and less polluting. The battery-electric variant will soldier on. As for the unveiling date, it’s obviously unknown at this point, yet it might launch in Europe sometime next year.